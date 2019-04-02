PointPredictive Launches Auto Fraud Alert

PointPredictive announced today the launch of Auto Fraud Alert, a
new solution that helps lenders better identify risk prior to funding
loans. The solution delivers an unparalleled level of insight with over
100 new alerts and red flag indicators based on comparing and validating
information a lender receives on an application against data assets
managed by PointPredictive. The solution also comes with a new machine
learning predictive fraud score that is influenced by the new fraud
alerts enabling lenders to rank order the riskiest applications to work
first and streamline those with the lowest risk scores.
Auto Fraud Alert is powered by information derived from
PointPredictive’s Auto Lending Fraud Consortium that contains knowledge
gleaned from more than 65 million historic applications, which account
for more than 2.2 billion attributes with default loan reports
representing more than $2.5 billion in confirmed fraud and fraud-related
defaults. PointPredictive’s consortium data attributes cover more than
70,000 dealerships, including more than 18,000 unique franchise dealers
nationwide. This differentiated compilation of alternative auto lending
data, growing by millions of applications every month, is unique because
it represents application attributes from a multitude of lenders and
dealers and matches those attributes to the eventual performance of the
loan.
“Our consortium is growing, and we want all auto lenders to benefit from
it,” stated Tim Grace, CEO of PointPredictive. “Each month, we receive
millions of real-time loan applications that yield over 100 million new
attributes that can be used to provide powerful risk signals. By
matching application data to prior risk indicators, fraud reports, early
payment defaults, and charge-offs, we can give lenders insight into
information they couldn’t otherwise know. This new solution is also able
to provide lenders with real-time alerts about discrepancies between a
current loan application and what that same dealer has sent to other
lenders for the same loan.”
The alerting technology compares field-level information provided on
each application against reported frauds, reported defaults, and
applications received from other lenders. For example, if a dealer
submits an application to one lender and then significantly changes the
mileage on the vehicle when submitting that same loan to another lender,
both lenders can be alerted. As another example, if a dealer
significantly changes a borrower’s income or employment details between
lenders, PointPredictive can flag that application and in real-time
notify the lenders about the discrepancy. The solution will also compare
application information to information used in reported fraudulent
applications or defaulted applications. If, for example, an address on
an application matches an address used in a prior synthetic identity
fraud report, or if an address appears to be used on multiple fraudulent
applications, PointPredictive can alert the lender.
As part of the launch, PointPredictive is offering existing Auto Fraud
Manager customers complimentary 30-day access to the new alert reports,
and is also extending a two-week free trial offer to new customers that
want to evaluate Auto Fraud Alert.
To receive more information on the Auto Fraud Alert, contact
PointPredictive at info@pointpredictive.com.
