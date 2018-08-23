Points of Light : and Starbucks Pilot Innovative Employer-Led Service Program to Deepen Impact in Communities

Starbucks joins Points of Light to pilot an innovative, employer-led nonprofit capacity-building program, inspired by national service, providing select Starbucks retail partners (employees) the opportunity to serve with a local nonprofit in their communities

ATLANTA (Aug. 23, 2018) - Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, and Starbucks have launched Starbucks Service Fellows, an innovative, employer-led service program inspired and informed by national service. The initial six-month pilot, launched this month, includes 36 Starbucks retail partners (employees) in 13 cities across the United States, who will serve with a Points of Light affiliate in their communities, collectively providing more than 17,000 hours of community service.

'We believe this bold program, designed in partnership with Starbucks, will redefine corporate engagement and the private sector's ability to support civic engagement,' said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light. 'Starbucks' investment in the 13 communities served by this initiative will not only spark positive change through more than 17,000 hours of community service, but it also serves as a model for an employer-led capacity-building program that Starbucks and other corporate partners can scale globally in the future.'

For the initial pilot, Points of Light identified 13 organizations in its nonprofit affiliate network that would benefit from focused volunteer efforts that align with Starbucks' global social impact priorities, with a focus on opportunity youth, refugees, veterans and military families, hunger, environment and disaster recovery. The 36 Starbucks partners, selected through a competitive application process, will work 20 hours in their store each week, while spending another 20 hours each week with their local Points of Light affiliate organization to help drive its mission, vision and programs forward through agreed-upon service activations. By working at least 20 hours at Starbucks, each fellow also remains eligible for Starbucks benefits like comprehensive healthcare, equity in the form of company stock, and the Starbucks College Achievement Plan. Starbucks worked with Points of Light to match partner volunteers with local affiliates, giving participating organizations the talent and support they need to maximize their impact locally, while enabling partners to serve their communities and gain experience and skills in the nonprofit sector, such as project management, volunteer recruitment, community engagement and stakeholder relationship management.

'Starbucks partners have a passion for service both in and out of their stores. The Service Fellows program powers that passion through philanthropy and partnerships to have the greatest impact' said Virginia Tenpenny, vice president of global social impact at Starbucks and executive director of The Starbucks Foundation. 'Our Service Fellows pilot is an innovative model that combines work, service, and partnerships, a model that will inform how we catalyze our partners and grantees to create enduring change in our communities.'

This year's fellows will service through February 2019 at the following Points of Light affiliates: Hands On Atlanta, HandsOn Bay Area, Boston Cares, HandsOn Broward, Chicago Cares, VolunteerNow (Dallas), Volunteer Fairfax, Volunteer Houston, HandsOn Miami, HandsOn Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul), HandsOn Greater Phoenix, Seattle Works and United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Since its founding, Starbucks has had a long-standing commitment to giving back in the communities it serves. Starbucks partners volunteer throughout the year, with company-wide moments honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day of service, as well as inviting customers to volunteer during Global Month of Service each April. During the 2018 Global Month of Service, Starbucks partners around the world led more than 2,850 community service projects - equivalent to 95 projects a day throughout the month of April. Starbucks aspiration is for 100 percent of all stores globally to participate in service annually by 2020.

About Points of Light

Points of Light - the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service - mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

About The Starbucks Foundation

Established in 1997, The Starbucks Foundation strengthens communities around the world by advancing opportunities for youth, veterans, refugees and coffee, tea and cocoa farmers and their families, supporting communities affected by disaster, and promoting civic engagement. The Starbucks Foundation is a U.S. 501 (c)(3) charitable organization under U.S. law, and receives funding primarily from Starbucks Corporation and private donations. Learn more at https://www.starbucks.com/responsibility/community/starbucks-foundation.

