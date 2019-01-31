PointsBet : Becomes First U.S. Sportsbook to Offer Betting Odds on The Oscars

Online bookmaker PointsBet announced today they will offer betting on
the 91st Academy Awards, set for Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. In
doing so PointsBet becomes the first U.S. sportsbook to allow legal
wagering on the Oscars.
The markets PointsBet have made available for wagering include Best
Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor
and Best Supporting Actress. PointsBet customers will be able to place
bets up to $1,000 on each category.
“We’re thrilled to become the first U.S. operator to offer betting on
the Academy Awards,” said PointsBet US CEO, Johnny Aitken. “The Oscars
are one of the biggest events on the annual viewing calendar and Oscars
pools have long been incredibly popular, so giving users the opportunity
bet on who they think will win Best Picture or Best Actress will add yet
another layer of excitement to the viewing experience.”
A snapshot of available odds is below:
-
Best Picture: Roma -135
-
Best Actor: Rami Malek -165
-
Best Actress: Glenn Close at -400
PointsBet is able to offer Oscars markets after the New Jersey Division
of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) paved the way in a decision yesterday to
allow betting on the event.
Because entertainment markets like the Oscars are restricted by the
Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC), Las Vegas sportsbooks have never been
able to make those markets available for betting, thereby allowing
unregulated offshore sportsbooks to enjoy a de facto monopoly on such
betting markets.
About PointsBet
PointsBet is a U.S. sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The
company is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on
having the quickest and easiest-to-use app (iOS and Android), and
providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet
is on the cutting edge of sports betting, offering the most markets in
the world for all major US sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB) along
with being the only provider of the revolutionary PointsBetting product,
