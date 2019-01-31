Log in
PointsBet : Becomes First U.S. Sportsbook to Offer Betting Odds on The Oscars

01/31/2019 | 01:48pm EST

Users can now make wagers on a variety of awards, including Best Picture and Best Director

Online bookmaker PointsBet announced today they will offer betting on the 91st Academy Awards, set for Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. In doing so PointsBet becomes the first U.S. sportsbook to allow legal wagering on the Oscars.

The markets PointsBet have made available for wagering include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. PointsBet customers will be able to place bets up to $1,000 on each category.

“We’re thrilled to become the first U.S. operator to offer betting on the Academy Awards,” said PointsBet US CEO, Johnny Aitken. “The Oscars are one of the biggest events on the annual viewing calendar and Oscars pools have long been incredibly popular, so giving users the opportunity bet on who they think will win Best Picture or Best Actress will add yet another layer of excitement to the viewing experience.”

A snapshot of available odds is below:

  • Best Picture: Roma -135
  • Best Actor: Rami Malek -165
  • Best Actress: Glenn Close at -400

PointsBet is able to offer Oscars markets after the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) paved the way in a decision yesterday to allow betting on the event.

Because entertainment markets like the Oscars are restricted by the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC), Las Vegas sportsbooks have never been able to make those markets available for betting, thereby allowing unregulated offshore sportsbooks to enjoy a de facto monopoly on such betting markets.

For more information on PointsBet, PointsBetting and how to register to bet, please visit www.PointsBet.com.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a U.S. sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest-to-use app (iOS and Android), and providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is on the cutting edge of sports betting, offering the most markets in the world for all major US sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB) along with being the only provider of the revolutionary PointsBetting product, where the more you are right, the more you win. For more information on PointsBet, PointsBetting and how to sign up, visit www.PointsBet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
