PointsBet : Launches Cutting-Edge Sportsbook in U.S. With Unique Betting Features

Global sportsbook operator PointsBet announced that today it launched its online sports betting product, including its signature PointsBetting product. Wagering is now available 24/7 on different sports all over the world, including all professional and college leagues in the U.S.

Australia’s fastest-growing sportsbook makes its debut in the U.S. on a fully compliant and easy-to-use app, enabling bettors to have legal access to the most betting markets across their favorite sports. Under their "Stay Sharp" philosophy they will offer highly competitive prices, informative educational content, and an exclusive rewards program not seen before in the U.S. sports betting landscape. Through their partnership with both the Meadowlands and Tioga Downs, PointsBet aims to provide the premium sportsbook many bettors have been waiting for and encourages their movement away from illegal offshore options.

On top of all traditional bet types, they will offer a new kind of wagering not seen in the U.S. — PointsBetting — rewarding players with more money the more they are correct. With the high-risk, high-reward offering of PointsBetting, how much users win or lose is determined by how accurate they are. For example, if a user bets $10 on the over, and the total ends 10 points over, that nets users $100. Stop-loss settings are able to be set by a bettor if they wish to limit their win and loss position. Users will still be able to make fixed odds wagers, which give a simple win-or-lose scenario.

“We’re extremely excited to bring PointsBet’s premium and game-changing sportsbook and signature betting options to the U.S.,” said PointsBet U.S. CEO Johnny Aitken. “By offering some of the world’s sharpest betting offers and prices, we have the back of all sports bettors, no matter how sophisticated they are, and we’re serious about offering a one-of-a-kind VIP betting experience.”

PointsBet has been an explosive new brand in Australian's highly competitive marketplace, with 45,000 clients, paying out over $300 million in 2018 alone and generating north of 147,000 bets in a single day. To build on this best-in-class reputation in the U.S., the brand has signed NBA legend and hall-of-famer Allen Iverson, and NFL great and future hall-of-famer Darrelle Revis, to help to usher in a new way for American sports fans to enjoy the game. Known for their fearless approach on the court and the football field, and their ability to challenge the opposition, Iverson and Revis are the perfect ambassadors to introduce the PointsBet brand and its exciting offering, PointsBetting, to American bettors.

As an introductory offer, all users will receive a free $50 bonus bet (no deposit required). In addition, new users will be given the opportunity to place two risk-free bets, with coverage up to $1,000. Customers will have up to $500 in losses covered for both their first traditional wager and their first PointsBetting wager, designed to give bettors a chance to try out PointsBet's signature offering risk-free.

For more information on PointsBet, PointsBetting and how to sign up, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a U.S. sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest-to-use app (iOS and Android), and providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is on the cutting edge of sports betting, offering the most markets in the world for all major US sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB) along with being the only provider of the revolutionary PointsBetting product, where the more you are right, the more you win. For more information on PointsBet, PointsBetting and how to sign up, visit www.PointsBet.com.

