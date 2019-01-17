PointsBet : Launches Cutting-Edge Sportsbook in U.S. With Unique Betting Features

Global sportsbook operator PointsBet announced that today it launched
its online sports betting product, including its signature PointsBetting
product. Wagering is now available 24/7 on different sports all over the
world, including all professional and college leagues in the U.S.
Australia’s fastest-growing sportsbook makes its debut in the U.S. on a
fully compliant and easy-to-use app, enabling bettors to have legal
access to the most betting markets across their favorite sports. Under
their "Stay Sharp" philosophy they will offer highly competitive prices,
informative educational content, and an exclusive rewards program not
seen before in the U.S. sports betting landscape. Through their
partnership with both the Meadowlands and Tioga Downs, PointsBet aims to
provide the premium sportsbook many bettors have been waiting for and
encourages their movement away from illegal offshore options.
On top of all traditional bet types, they will offer a new kind of
wagering not seen in the U.S. — PointsBetting — rewarding players with
more money the more they are correct. With the high-risk, high-reward
offering of PointsBetting, how much users win or lose is determined by
how accurate they are. For example, if a user bets $10 on the over, and
the total ends 10 points over, that nets users $100. Stop-loss settings
are able to be set by a bettor if they wish to limit their win and loss
position. Users will still be able to make fixed odds wagers, which give
a simple win-or-lose scenario.
“We’re extremely excited to bring PointsBet’s premium and game-changing
sportsbook and signature betting options to the U.S.,” said PointsBet
U.S. CEO Johnny Aitken. “By offering some of the world’s sharpest
betting offers and prices, we have the back of all sports bettors, no
matter how sophisticated they are, and we’re serious about offering a
one-of-a-kind VIP betting experience.”
PointsBet has been an explosive new brand in Australian's highly
competitive marketplace, with 45,000 clients, paying out over $300
million in 2018 alone and generating north of 147,000 bets in a single
day. To build on this best-in-class reputation in the U.S., the brand
has signed NBA legend and hall-of-famer Allen Iverson, and NFL great and
future hall-of-famer Darrelle Revis, to help to usher in a new way for
American sports fans to enjoy the game. Known for their fearless
approach on the court and the football field, and their ability to
challenge the opposition, Iverson and Revis are the perfect ambassadors
to introduce the PointsBet brand and its exciting offering,
PointsBetting, to American bettors.
As an introductory offer, all users will receive a free $50 bonus bet
(no deposit required). In addition, new users will be given the
opportunity to place two risk-free bets, with coverage up to $1,000.
Customers will have up to $500 in losses covered for both their first
traditional wager and their first PointsBetting wager, designed to give
bettors a chance to try out PointsBet's signature offering risk-free.
For more information on PointsBet, PointsBetting and how to sign up,
visit www.PointsBet.com.
About PointsBet
PointsBet is a U.S. sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The
company is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on
having the quickest and easiest-to-use app (iOS and Android), and
providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet
is on the cutting edge of sports betting, offering the most markets in
the world for all major US sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB) along
with being the only provider of the revolutionary PointsBetting product,
where the more you are right, the more you win. For more information on
PointsBet, PointsBetting and how to sign up, visit www.PointsBet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005027/en/