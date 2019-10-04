Log in
Pokémon Shirts from Original Stitch Now Available to Order in the US

10/04/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

TOKYO, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokémon Shirts, the online custom shirt service which allows customers to mix and match prints created based on the first 151 Pokémon to create their own unique Pokémon Shirts, launches in the United States today, October 4th. Pokémon Shirts was created by Original Stitch and The Pokémon Company and first launched on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2019 in Japan. Fans can go to www.pokemon.co.jp/ex/shirts/en/ to learn more about this service and place their order.

To commemorate the release of Pokémon Shirts in North America, Pokémon Shirts avatar items will be available in the Pokémon GO Style Shop starting on October 4th, 2019. There will be four shirt patterns offered in all—a Snorlax pattern, a Vileplume pattern, a Lickitung pattern, and a Magikarp pattern.

A special Pop Up Showroom will also be held on Saturday, October 5th and 6th at 93 Mercer St, New York, NY 10012 where visitors can try on sample shirts in different styles and prints. Panel displays of all 151 prints and specially made Pikachu plushies wearing Pokémon Shirts will also be on display. A limited amount of readily made Pokémon Shirts will be available for purchase at pop up in the following patterns: Vileplume, Lickitung, Magikarp, Snorlax, and Pikachu (available in M, L, XL, XXL).

If you would like more information, please contact Akioka at pr@originalstitch.com.

About Original Stitch:

Original Stitch started with a simple goal: to make buying shirts easier for the engineers that work at Silicon Valley. The base of the brand, Original Inc. was founded in 2015 with the vision of “bringing custom shirts to every closet”. OS allows for extremely detailed customization with one billion possible arrangements, while making it possible to order a shirt within 5 minutes.

Every shirt is produced in Japanese factories and tailored to the highest quality.

For more information on Original Stitch, please visit www.OriginalStitch.com

@Original.Stitch

About Pokémon:

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world.

For more information on Original Stitch, please visit www.Pokemon.com

@Pokemon

© 2019 Pokémon. TM, ® Nintendo.

©2019 Niantic, Inc. ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc. Pokémon and Pokémon character names are trademarks of Nintendo. During gameplay, please be aware of your surroundings and play safely.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e23beda-139b-4fc3-bab5-20e5e479e479

Pokémon Shirts Launch in the U.S.

Pokémon Shirts by Original Stitch Launch in the U.S. on October 4th, 2019 with New York Pop Up Showroom and Online Shopping Platform.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
