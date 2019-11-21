Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Sales Exceed 6 Million Units Worldwide After Massive Launch Weekend

This is the Highest-Grossing Launch Period for Any Pokémon Game in the U.S.

Nintendo of America announced that after selling more than 6 million units worldwide during launch weekend*, the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games are among the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time. Additionally, the games sold just over 2 million copies in the first two days in the U.S., making it the highest-grossing launch of any Pokémon game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005357/en/

In Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, players embark on a journey through the Galar region, where they’ll catch, battle and trade a variety of Pokémon, meet a memorable cast of characters and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This past weekend, millions of people began their Pokémon journeys through the new Galar region,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With such a momentous launch, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have proven to be two of the must-have games this holiday season.”

Games in the core Pokémon RPG series have sold more than 240 million units** worldwide since launching with the Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Blue Version games in 1996.

In Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, players embark on a journey through the Galar region, where they’ll catch, battle and trade a variety of Pokémon, meet a memorable cast of characters and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. In the Wild Area, which stretches between the Galar region’s different towns and cities, players will explore a vast expanse of untamed wilderness that’s full of Pokémon to battle and catch. By teaming up with three other players locally or online*** in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles, players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon.

For more information about Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, visit https://swordshield.pokemon.com/en-us/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

*Reported sell through according to internal Nintendo sales data; applies to both physical and digital sales.

**Total for titles in the core Pokémon RPG series as of September 2019, according to internal Nintendo sales data.

***Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. This game includes an in-game option to purchase a Nintendo Switch Online membership for users who do not have one. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 750 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About Pokémon: The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit https://www.pokemon.com.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005357/en/