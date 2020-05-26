Poland May Become Largest Net Contributor

If payments were to only be based on the slowdown in growth, all Southern European Member States and France (with the exception of Malta) would become net beneficiaries, and Greece and Italy would benefit the most, relative to their economic weight. 'The Fund aims to stabilise the economy in the short term, so allocating the most funds to countries facing the worst recession makes sense,' says Heinemann. The macroeconomic magnitude of this advantage is very limited, however; the advantage only translates to 2.2 per cent of Greece's GDP, and 1.4 per cent of Italy's.

If the allocation of funds were to be based not only on the decline in growth but also the rise in unemployment, though, Central and Eastern European countries would receive higher shares from the Recovery Fund, given that Eastern European states are expecting a comparatively sharp rise in unemployment this year. At the same time, such a move would somewhat reduce the benefit for Southern European countries.

Regardless of the scenario, Germany remains a net contributor, with the maximum burden amounting to 38 billion euros (1.1 per cent of its economic output in 2019), according to the simulations.