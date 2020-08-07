Poland's Balance of Payments in May 2020

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 10 July 2020
Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 10 July 2020.
Auction No. 1804 on 10 July 2020 / settlement on 10 July 2020
|
DAYS
|
BIDS NOMINAL (PLN million)
|
PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)
|
|
YIELD
|
|
RECEIVED
|
ACCEPTED
|
MINIMUM REDUCTION (%) AVERAG
|
E
|
AVERAGE(%)
|
7
|
171,281.86
|
171,281.86
|
9,999.81
|
9,999.81
|
|
0.10
