Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Poland's Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

By Paul Hannon

Poland's central bank Tuesday joined a growing number of its counterparts in lowering its key interest rate and taking other measures to support bank lending.

The central bank lowered its key interest rate to 1% from 1.5%, and also cut its reserve requirements. In a statement, it said that while the Polish economy had started the year in a "favourable" way, international measures taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus would likely weaken activity.

"Due to the spread of coronavirus the global economic outlook has recently substantially deteriorated," the central bank said.

The National Bank of Poland joined a number of other central banks in easing policy over recent days, following the lead set by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday. The Czech central bank cut its key interest rate Monday, while Turkey's central bank made its move earlier Tuesday.

Poland has been one of Europe's fastest-growing economies over recent years, and prior to Tuesday's move, the central bank had kept its key rate unchanged since March 2015.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45pCoronavirus Fallout Reaches Some of the World's Most-Remote Mines
DJ
01:40pFed's short-term funding CP plan boosts stocks, dollar
RE
01:38pEXPLAINER : How your bank deposits are (and aren't) protected
RE
01:35pUK unveils $400 billion loan guarantee plan as coronavirus bites
RE
01:35pFed's short-term funding CP plan boosts stocks, dollar
RE
01:32pPoland's Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate
DJ
01:31pUK pledges 20 billion pounds to support coronavirus-hit businesses
RE
01:26pWells Fargo implements work-from-home policy amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:25pAs U.S. Tries to Slow Virus Impact, Europe Hunkers Down -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:24pBoeing shares plunge 22% to six-year low on S&P downgrade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 per barrel as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group