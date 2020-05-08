Poland's reserve assets in April 2020

Latest news

Poland's reserve asset holdings in April 2020

Date: 07-05-2020

NBP data: At the end of April 2020, Poland's official reserve assets, managed by Narodowy Bank Polski, stood at EUR 108.6bn, or USD 118.3bn in US dollar terms.

On 7 May 2020, Narodowy Bank Polski released the monthly data on the country's official reserve asset holdings. According to the release, these holdings expressed in euro terms amounted to EUR 108.6bn as at the end of April 2020, i.e. EUR 1.5bn less than at the end of March 2020. In US dollar terms, the reserve holdings decreased by USD2.6bn, reaching USD 118.3bn.

In managing foreign exchange reserves, Narodowy Bank Polski - while striving to maximize the return on the assets - gives priority to their safe investment and the requisite level of liquidity. NBP invests in typical instruments used by central banks. The bulk of the reserves (over 70%) is invested in Treasury securities as well as securities issued by international institutions and government agencies. The remainder of the reserves is maintained in the form of term deposits at banks with a high credit standing and in monetary gold.

