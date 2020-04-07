Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Poland's reserve assets in March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:23am EDT

Latest news

Poland's reserve asset holdings in March 2020

Date: 07-04-2020

NBP data: At the end of March 2020, Poland's official reserve assets, managed by Narodowy Bank Polski, stood at EUR 110.1bn, or USD 120.9bn in US dollar terms.

On 7 April 2020, Narodowy Bank Polski released the monthly data on the country's official reserve asset holdings. According to the release, these holdings expressed in euro terms amounted to EUR 110.1bn as at the end of March 2020, i.e. EUR 5.9bn less than at the end of February 2020. In US dollar terms, the reserve holdings decreased by USD 7.3bn, reaching USD 120.9bn.

In managing foreign exchange reserves, Narodowy Bank Polski - while striving to maximize the return on the assets - gives priority to their safe investment and the requisite level of liquidity. NBP invests in typical instruments used by central banks. The bulk of the reserves (over 70%) is invested in Treasury securities as well as securities issued by international institutions and government agencies. The remainder of the reserves is maintained in the form of term deposits at banks with a high credit standing and in monetary gold.

See: Official reserve asset holdings of NBP »

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 13:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aVIVENDI SA : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating
MD
09:35aBravada Commences 2020 Work Program at the Highland Gold/Silver Project in Nevada, Funded by OceanaGold
NE
09:35aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel board of directors decides to hold agm in absentia and recommends final dividend for fy 2019
EQ
09:34aGRIGEO : Regarding the publication of audited consolidated and separate financial statements of AB Grigeo for the year 2019 and postponing of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09:34aSMALL BUSINESS LOAN APPROVAL RATES PLUMMETED IN MARCH 2020 : Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™
GL
09:33aAKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
09:32aOnline meal delivery firms knocked off course by coronavirus crisis
RE
09:32aWALMART : Thinking about trading options or stock in Mastercard, NVIDIA, Starbucks, SYSCO Corp, or Walmart?
PR
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Bank of America, Carnival Corp, Ford, General Electric, or WW International?
PR
09:32aEXXON MOBIL : Thinking about trading options or stock in Costco, Walt Disney, Marriott International, Tesla, or Exxon Mobil?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
2CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
3CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up v..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group