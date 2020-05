Poland's registered unemployment rate rose to 5.8% in April compared with 5.4% in March, statistics office data showed on Tuesday, above analysts' expectations of 5.7%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 965,800 last month.

Separately, the statistics office said the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) rose to 3.1% in the first quarter 2020 from 2.9% in the fourth quarter 2019.

