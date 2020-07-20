Poland says EU 'frugal' camp is egoistic in budget talks

Speaking on Polish television just before negotiations were to resume on the fourth day of the summit, Morawiecki commented on the latest proposal from the chairman of the talks Charles Michel to reduce the amount of grants in the package.

"It is a certain amount -- forced by a group of stingy, egoistic states which look at things very narrowly through the prism of their own interests -- an amount for further negotiations," Morawiecki said.

Poland is likely to be one of the top beneficiaries of the recovery package, receiving tens of billions of euros in grants and cheap loans even though it is one of the countries least affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now, tentatively, there is on the table the sum of 390 billion euros in grants," Morawiecki said on TV. "We are pushing for the total of grants and loans to be close to 750 billion euros."

