Poland to close borders to foreigners from Sunday

03/13/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

Poland will ban foreigners from entering the country from Sunday and impose a 14-day quarantine on its citizens returning home in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"The state will not abandon (its citizens). However, in the current situation we cannot allow ourselves to keep borders open to foreigners," Morawiecki told a news conference.

Morawiecki also said shopping malls would be forced to close some shops, and restaurants, bars and casinos would be shuttered. Public gatherings would be allowed only if no more than 50 people were present.

Poland -- central Europe's biggest country -- has confirmed 68 cases of coronavirus so far with one death.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

