PolarityTE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds PolarityTE, Inc. Investors of Important Aug. 27 Deadline – COOL

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) between March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PolarityTE investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about PolarityTE’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information pertaining to a number of topics, including: (1) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by PolarityTE on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (2) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the U.S. Patent Trademark Office; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE’s publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1366.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com .

