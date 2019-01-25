Polen Capital : Launches International Small Company Growth Strategy

Polen Capital announced today that it launched the Polen International
Small Company Growth Strategy. The Strategy is managed by the Small
Company Growth Team and Rob Forker is the lead portfolio manager. Rob
joined Polen Capital in 2018 and has significant international
investment experience, including 10 years at Loomis, Sayles & Company.
In describing the Polen International Small Company Growth strategy, Rob
said, “Our goal is to preserve and grow client assets by investing in
concentrated portfolios of companies that we believe can deliver
sustainable, above-average earnings growth. We are excited about the
potential of the International Small Company Growth strategy given the
long runway of growth for these innovative quality companies.”
Polen Capital CEO Stan Moss adds, “Further extending our opportunity set
to international small companies with the philosophy that we have
deployed for over 30 years is consistent with our evolutionary process.
We believe the strategy is distinctive and will add value to client
portfolios.”
ABOUT THE SMALL COMPANY GROWTH TEAM
The Boston-based Polen Capital Small Company Growth Team is focused on
finding high-quality small growth companies that we believe can deliver
double-digit earnings per share growth over the next five years while
incurring low-to-moderate risk. The team looks to generate returns by
identifying dynamic companies in the fastest growing sectors that offer
the potential for sustained, above-average growth in revenues and
earnings. The team has a combined 65 years of investment experience.
ABOUT POLEN CAPITAL
Polen Capital is a global investment management firm that provides high
value-added, quality growth investment strategies to sophisticated
clients around the world. Since 1989, the firm has been committed to
attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals and
building distinctive growth portfolios. Polen Capital's Large Company
Growth Team based in Boca Raton, Florida covers a global equity universe
of high-quality growth companies and manages the flagship Focus Growth,
Global Growth, and International Growth investment strategies. The Small
Company Growth Team based in Boston oversees the U.S. Small Company
Growth and International Small Company Growth strategies. Polen Capital
serves a wide range of institutional and individual investors. The firm
has been recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the industry’s
“Best Places to Work” in each of the past three years. For more
information on Polen Capital, visit www.polencapital.com
and connect with us on LinkedIn.
