Polen Capital : Launches International Small Company Growth Strategy

01/25/2019 | 09:09am EST

Polen Capital announced today that it launched the Polen International Small Company Growth Strategy. The Strategy is managed by the Small Company Growth Team and Rob Forker is the lead portfolio manager. Rob joined Polen Capital in 2018 and has significant international investment experience, including 10 years at Loomis, Sayles & Company.

In describing the Polen International Small Company Growth strategy, Rob said, “Our goal is to preserve and grow client assets by investing in concentrated portfolios of companies that we believe can deliver sustainable, above-average earnings growth. We are excited about the potential of the International Small Company Growth strategy given the long runway of growth for these innovative quality companies.”

Polen Capital CEO Stan Moss adds, “Further extending our opportunity set to international small companies with the philosophy that we have deployed for over 30 years is consistent with our evolutionary process. We believe the strategy is distinctive and will add value to client portfolios.”

ABOUT THE SMALL COMPANY GROWTH TEAM

The Boston-based Polen Capital Small Company Growth Team is focused on finding high-quality small growth companies that we believe can deliver double-digit earnings per share growth over the next five years while incurring low-to-moderate risk. The team looks to generate returns by identifying dynamic companies in the fastest growing sectors that offer the potential for sustained, above-average growth in revenues and earnings. The team has a combined 65 years of investment experience.

ABOUT POLEN CAPITAL

Polen Capital is a global investment management firm that provides high value-added, quality growth investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1989, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals and building distinctive growth portfolios. Polen Capital's Large Company Growth Team based in Boca Raton, Florida covers a global equity universe of high-quality growth companies and manages the flagship Focus Growth, Global Growth, and International Growth investment strategies. The Small Company Growth Team based in Boston oversees the U.S. Small Company Growth and International Small Company Growth strategies. Polen Capital serves a wide range of institutional and individual investors. The firm has been recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the industry’s “Best Places to Work” in each of the past three years. For more information on Polen Capital, visit www.polencapital.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
