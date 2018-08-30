Police investigate Shanghai Fuxing Group chairman for 'securities crimes'

The group's chairman, Zhu Yidong, left China in June after Shanghai Fuxing failed to make 18 billion yuan (2.02 billion pounds) in payments due on private equity products, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Shanghai Fuxing Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group operates in commercial real estate, asset management, medical and health, finance and rare metals.

Shanghai police said in a statement Zhu was returned to China on Wednesday.

"While the authorities were investigating Zhu's suspected securities crimes, they also look at other suspected cases of economic crimes involving Zhu," police said.

The CCTV report said Zhu together with another person had allegedly used 600 accounts to manipulate the share price of a listed firm.

