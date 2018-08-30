Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Police investigate Shanghai Fuxing Group chairman for 'securities crimes'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:42pm CEST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The head of Shanghai Fuxing Group has been arrested in a foreign country and returned to China, according to Shanghai police investigating allegations of stock manipulation and other economic crimes.

The group's chairman, Zhu Yidong, left China in June after Shanghai Fuxing failed to make 18 billion yuan (2.02 billion pounds) in payments due on private equity products, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Shanghai Fuxing Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group operates in commercial real estate, asset management, medical and health, finance and rare metals.

Shanghai police said in a statement Zhu was returned to China on Wednesday.

"While the authorities were investigating Zhu's suspected securities crimes, they also look at other suspected cases of economic crimes involving Zhu," police said.

The CCTV report said Zhu together with another person had allegedly used 600 accounts to manipulate the share price of a listed firm.

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pDollar slips for a fifth day as trade spat concerns ease
RE
02:02pFresh Stress Grips World's Weakest Emerging-Market Currencies -- Update
DJ
02:00pDollar slips for a fifth day as trade spat concerns ease
RE
02:00pEU deeply disagrees with U.S. on trade despite detente
RE
01:57pOil rises on Iran sanctions, lower U.S. fuel inventories
RE
01:57pFresh Stress Grips World's Weakest Emerging-Market Currencies -- Update
DJ
01:56pToronto-Dominion Bank third-quarter profit tops view, on lookout for deals
RE
01:52pDFID UK DEPARTMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : New UK aid package will “stop dirty money in its tracks” and recover millions of pounds for developing countries
PU
01:52pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Centre to provide all necessary assistance to flood ravaged Kerala; Insurance Companies instructed to expedite claim settlements of flood victims; Demand for enhancing Kerala’s borrowing limit to be looked into says MoS Finance P. Radhakrishnan
PU
01:52pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Pig price increase warranted
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
3Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.