Policy Luncheon: The Economic Impact of the Indexing Industry

06/28/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The S&P 500. The Dow Jones. The NASDAQ Composite. Americans have grown accustomed to hearing about the ups and downs of key financial indices. But what few Americans may realize is the pivotal role that financial indices have come to play in modern life as both a benchmark of economic health and guidance for a growing population of amateur investors.  

Committee for Economic Development Logo (PRNewsfoto/Committee for Economic Developm)

The Committee for Economic Development (CED), in partnership with the Indexing Industry Association (IIA), will release a new report, "The Economic Impact of the Indexing Industry", at an event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

The report explains the significance of financial indices and the indexing industry's implications on the economy and the lives of everyday Americans. It looks at the full scope of the sector, from how the indices are constructed and their evolution over time, to how they make investing accessible by making it more economical for non-market-professionals to own efficient, affordable, and diversified financial portfolios. The full report will be available online at www.ced.org on July 8.

Speakers at the event will include the report's primary researcher, Simon Peck, Associate Professor, Case Western Reserve University; Joseph Minarik, CED's Senior Vice President and Director of Research; and Rick Redding, CEO of the Index Industry Association. Lunch will be provided.

Details: Policy Luncheon
Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C., First Amendment Room
RSVP: Katherine Shek, kshek@ced.org, 202-460-7824 or 703-362-0803 (mobile)

About the Committee for Economic Development 
The Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy organization that provides well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions to our nation's most critical economic issues. Since its inception in 1924, CED has addressed national priorities that promote sustained economic growth and development to benefit all Americans. Learn more at www.ced.org. 

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policy-luncheon-the-economic-impact-of-the-indexing-industry-300877938.html

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development


© PRNewswire 2019
