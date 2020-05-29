Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Policy rate reduced to zero percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 06:16am EDT
Press release
Policy rate reduced to zero percent

Norges Bank's Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee has unanimously decided to reduce the policy rate to zero percent.

Activity in the Norwegian economy has fallen abruptly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The downturn is amplified by the severe impact of the pandemic on surrounding countries and by a sharp fall in oil prices. Lower oil prices have contributed to weakening the krone exchange rate.

The uncertainty surrounding developments ahead is unusually high. Economic activity is expected to pick up as containment measures are eased, but it will likely take time for output and employment to return to the levels prevailing before the pandemic.

Low interest rates cannot prevent the coronavirus outbreak from having a substantial impact on the Norwegian economy, but can help dampen the downturn. As the situation normalises, low interest rates will support a faster rebound in activity. This may reduce the risk of unemployment becoming entrenched at a high level.

The outlook and the balance of risks imply a very expansionary monetary policy stance. In March, the policy rate was reduced from 1.5 to 0.25 percent. At the monetary policy meeting on 6 May, the Committee decided to reduce the policy rate to zero percent.

'In the Committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely remain at today's level for some time ahead. We do not envisage making further policy rate cuts', says Governor Øystein Olsen.

Changes in the policy rate take effect from the first business day after the interest rate decision is announced.

For further analysis, see Monetary Policy Update May 2020

Contact:

Press telephone: +47 21 49 09 30
Email: presse@norges-bank.no

Published7 May 2020 10:00
Print

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26aIDA WOLDEN BACHE : Projections and monetary policy in the time of Covid-19
PU
06:26aThe conduct of monetary policy
PU
06:26aGOVERNOR ØYSTEIN OLSEN : A historically deep decline
PU
06:26aPT ADARO ENERGY TBK : Adaro and UI Ready to Distribute 100 COVENT-20 Ventilators to Hospitals in Indonesia
PU
06:26aBANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : April 2020
PU
06:23aGerman minister wants to extend short-time working allowance - Der Spiegel
RE
06:21aNicolai Tangen's employment contract signed
PU
06:21aGOVERNMENT PENSION FUND GLOBAL : Exclusion and observation decisions
PU
06:21aAlmost complete interruption of tourist activity in April
PU
06:21aRetail Trade Turnover index down by 21.6%
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
3Insplorion project for multiplex NPS battery sensors is granted MSEK 1,9 from Vinnova
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group