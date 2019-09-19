Log in
Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union Marks Another Milestone: 100,000 Members

09/19/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2019 is a special year in the history of the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union. A few months ago, PSFCU achieved an impressive $2 billion in assets. In the month of August, Brooklyn-based federal credit union crossed another milestone - the number of primary account holders exceeded one hundred thousand. It took PSFCU 43 years of organic growth, without any acquisition, to achieve such a milestone.

As a token of gratitude for members’ loyalty and trust, PSFCU is celebrating this important milestone from July 24 through October 31. Once a day, for 100 days, a primary PSFCU account holder is randomly drawn to win an attractive prize.

"The fact that we reached $2 billion in assets and 100,000 members this year is a great depiction of PSFCU’s growth and dynamic development. We have reached these epic milestones very quickly—exceeding the expectations set while founding our Credit Union forty-two years ago. These milestones are also excellent indications of the success and growth that’s to come. The potential of the Polish-American community and our Credit Union is limitless," PSFCU Board of Directors Chairman, Krzysztof Matyszczyk said.

Bogdan Chmielewski, PSFCU President/CEO, recalled that the credit union has been serving the Polish-American community for 43 years. “That is a quite achievement for a credit union which started with one table at a cafeteria for immigrants in Brooklyn. Since then we have helped thousands of Polish immigrants to buy their first car, their first house, to receive their first credit card, or, what's most important, to safely deposit their lifetime savings," Chmielewski said.

Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union drew praise from National Credit Union Administration Chairman, Rodney E. Hood during his recent visit to Brooklyn-based PSFCU. "The record of service reflects the proud tradition of the credit union movement, which from its beginning was based on the principles and tenets of 'people helping people,'" said Mr. Hood. "It also means a strong commitment to the community, strong relationships with partner organizations and strong focus on the future."

About PSFCU

Founded in 1976 by a group of Polish immigrants to help other ethnic Poles obtain mortgages, the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union now has 19 branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois and an operations center in Fairfield, NJ. The 43-year-old credit union has recently crossed the milestone of $2 billion in assets. Through its brick-and-mortar branches and an extensive online presence, PSFCU now serves over 100,000 members of the Polish and Slavic communities throughout the U.S.

Primary Logo

NCUA Chairman Rodney E. Hood at PSFCU Headquarters

Hon. Rodney E. Hood receives a commemorative plaque from PSFCU Board Chairman Krzysztof Matyszczyk and President/CEO Bogdan Chmielewski
NCUA Chairman in Brooklyn, NY

Hon. Rodney E. Hood with PSFCU Board Chairman Krzysztof Matyszczyk (left) and President/CEO Bogdan Chmielewski (right) at headquarters of the Brooklyn-based PSFCU

