Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union Tops $2 Billion Mark

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It took the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union 28 years to reach $1 billion in assets, but less than 15 years to double that amount, as the ethnic credit union has announced that it has just surpassed the $2 billion mark in assets under control.

Reaching $2 billion in assets is a major milestone for the Brooklyn-based credit union, and a testament to its dynamic development and commitment to growing both its membership and geographic footprint.  PSFCU is not only the nation’s largest ethnic credit union, it is also one of the largest Polish financial institutions outside Poland.

“What started out 42 years ago when a handful of Polish immigrants sat at a small table inside a meeting hall in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, has flourished into a multi-billion dollar financial institution that has helped generations of Polish-Americans achieve their dreams,” said Bogdan Chmielewski, CEO/President of PSFCU.  “Eleven years after our founding, we expanded to New Jersey when we opened our second branch.  Today, we have 19 branches in four states while servicing more than 135,000 people.  All of this would never have happened without the loyalty and trust of our members.”

The PSFCU reached the $2 billion mark at the end of May.  The credit union is also growing its membership, expecting to have more than 100,000 primary members by the fall.

This past fiscal year was especially successful for the credit union.  Its net profit exceeded $15 million in FY 2018, the highest annual amount in its history.

ABOUT PSFCU
Founded in Brooklyn, New York in 1976, PSFCU is the largest ethnic credit union in the U.S. with $2 billion in assets. It offers carefully tailored financial products and services to its 135,000 members and their families throughout the country, mainly through its 19 branches in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Long known for its commitment to the communities it serves, the credit union proudly sponsors and supports countless Polish-American organizations, schools, churches and cultural events that all help make local neighborhoods succeed and thrive.

CONTACT:
Pawel Burdzy, PR Manager,
973-808-3240 ext. 6134
pburdzy@psfcu.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a96015-3cbe-4c3b-b93b-9ce814dc0b23

Primary Logo

PSFCU first headquarters at cafeteria in Brooklyn - March 1977

(credit: Nowy Dziennik/ PSFCU)

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pTCF FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pWuhan Provides Updates on Corporate, Psilocybin and Cannabis Q3 2019 Milestones
GL
01:16pTCF FINANCIAL : National Bank Announces Closing of $150 Million Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Bank Notes Offering
BU
01:15pWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Some 3,000 workers and contractors strike at Western Forest Products in B.C.
AQ
01:15pSIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:14pSPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Distributions Under Managed Distribution Plan Confidential – July 2, 2019
PU
01:14pMICROSOFT : Threat & Vulnerability Management solution now generally available
PU
01:13pMICROSOFT : Digital tools help reduce fire and crime incident response times
PU
01:10pAnvia Holdings Corporation announces temporary trading suspension of its Common Shares.
GL
01:08pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : invests in London East Bank project
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
5CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About