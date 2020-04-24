Polish airline PLL LOT cancels flights until May 15

"According to the Polish government's decision to extend the suspension of air connections until May 9, 2020 and in the face of the closure of the external borders of the European Union until May 15, all passenger flights scheduled for May 15, 2020. have been cancelled," LOT said on its website.

Poland closed its borders in mid-March and earlier in April Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that they will remain closed until at least May 3.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)