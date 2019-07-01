Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Polish factory activity declines faster in June - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:16am EDT

WARSAW, July 1(Reuters) - The contraction in Polish factory activity accelerated in June as output and new orders both declined further and at faster rates than in the previous month.

The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 48.4 in June from 48.8 in May, below the 48.9 expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and below the 50.0 level that separates growth from contraction.

June saw the strongest decline in new orders in 2019 so far and the fastest build-up in unsold stock in over 20 years.

"The downturn in Poland's manufacturing sector ran to an eighth consecutive month in June," said Trevor Balchin, Director at IHS Markit, which compiles the Poland Manufacturing PMI survey.

"Worryingly, the declines in output and new business gathered pace, although the hit on the headline PMI was tempered somewhat by the first increase in employment in five months."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aYen slips, yuan advances as U.S.-China trade ceasefire lifts investor mood
RE
03:34aECB STANDS READY TO ACT BUT SHOULD STUDY DEEPER CHALLENGES : Rehn
RE
03:31aSouth African rand stronger after U.S.-China trade ceasefire
RE
03:22aDutch June manufacturing PMI falls to six-year low of 50.7
RE
03:21aSpanish manufacturing shrinks in June at fastest rate in six years - PMI
RE
03:18aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : International trade in gas in the Netherlands
PU
03:16aPolish factory activity declines faster in June - PMI
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aOil prices jump over 2% as OPEC set to extend supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil prices jump over 2% as OPEC set to extend supply cuts
3SK HYNIX INC : Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea amid wartime labour row
4LATÉCOÈRE : France's Latecoere to examine Searchlight's offer of $414 million
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has completed the sale of R2C to Compass Group Plc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About