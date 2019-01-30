PoliteMail Adds Internal Corporate Communications Features

Outlook Appointment Tracking, Time Zone Sending, and Heat Map Measurement Empower Internal Corporate Communicators to Extract More Insights from Employee Email Campaigns

PoliteMail Software, provider of Outlook-based employee email engagement solutions, has added several new features to its software to enhance internal corporate communications.

With multiple improvements to the customer experience, PoliteMail v. 4.9 gives corporate communications teams the tools to increase readership, manage campaign schedules, and automate workflows, along with at-a-glance measurement of employee interactions with the email messages they broadcast.

PoliteMail’s Appointment Tracking feature enables Microsoft Outlook users to send regular or HTML-designed Outlook appointments to employees and measure real-time counts of “accepts” and “declines.” Internal communicators also have the ability to send more intelligent follow-up messages to non-responders. Its new scheduled send feature, Time Zone Sending, recognizes the recipient’s working hours and auto-schedules broadcast emails to be parceled out by time zone.

“In large organizations with multiple offices in global time zones, email broadcasts occur on the sender’s schedule, not the employee’s schedule, which reduces readership,” said Michael DesRochers, managing partner at PoliteMail. “With Time Zone Sending, enterprise communications teams can reach employees’ inboxes at, say, 9:00 am local time, regardless of where in the world the employee is working.”

With PoliteMail, internal communicators are also able to:

Quickly see readership metrics as a Heat Map overlay on top of the email sent item, enabling communicators to accurately assess readership and link click rates

Expand company-wide social advocacy by enabling employees to share important corporate stories on their own social media sites with just a click

Encourage email engagement by adding the expected time-to-read to the top of an email along with current counts of page views and clicks by recipients interacting with the message

Create automated and behavioral-based email work flow processes within the Office 365 environment using the new PoliteMail Flow connector

Leverage insights from readership metrics, including ignore and attention rates, plus read-time and engagement rates to make changes to future broadcast emails, boost employee engagement and improve the employee experience

PoliteMail’s internal communications experts will be presenting live at the Advanced Learning Institute’s Sixth Annual Strategic Internal Communications West conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 30 at 2:00 pm PDT. For more information about the capabilities of PoliteMail, visit https://politemail.com/products/politemail/. To stay informed on all things Internal Communications, subscribe to PoliteMail’s newscast, Inside the Enterprise.

About PoliteMail Software

PoliteMail Software provides an employee engagement platform for Microsoft Outlook and Office365 that empowers corporate communications with the tools and metrics they need to accurately measure, effectively manage and definitively improve employee email communications. PoliteMail adds measurement, responsive design, employee feedback and list management tools into Microsoft Outlook to align communications efforts to business outcomes. For more information, visit www.politemail.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005239/en/