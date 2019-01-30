PoliteMail Adds Internal Corporate Communications Features

PoliteMail
Software, provider of Outlook-based employee email engagement
solutions, has added several new features to its software to enhance
internal corporate communications.
With multiple improvements to the customer experience, PoliteMail v. 4.9
gives corporate communications teams the tools to increase readership,
manage campaign schedules, and automate workflows, along with
at-a-glance measurement of employee interactions with the email messages
they broadcast.
PoliteMail’s Appointment Tracking feature enables Microsoft Outlook
users to send regular or HTML-designed Outlook appointments to employees
and measure real-time counts of “accepts” and “declines.” Internal
communicators also have the ability to send more intelligent follow-up
messages to non-responders. Its new scheduled send feature, Time Zone
Sending, recognizes the recipient’s working hours and auto-schedules
broadcast emails to be parceled out by time zone.
“In large organizations with multiple offices in global time zones,
email broadcasts occur on the sender’s schedule, not the employee’s
schedule, which reduces readership,” said Michael
DesRochers, managing partner at PoliteMail. “With Time Zone Sending,
enterprise communications teams can reach employees’ inboxes at, say,
9:00 am local time, regardless of where in the world the employee is
working.”
With PoliteMail, internal communicators are also able to:
-
Quickly see readership metrics as a Heat Map overlay on top of the
email sent item, enabling communicators to accurately assess
readership and link click rates
-
Expand company-wide social advocacy by enabling employees to share
important corporate stories on their own social media sites with just
a click
-
Encourage email engagement by adding the expected time-to-read to the
top of an email along with current counts of page views and clicks by
recipients interacting with the message
-
Create automated and behavioral-based email work flow processes within
the Office 365 environment using the new PoliteMail Flow connector
-
Leverage insights from readership metrics, including ignore and
attention rates, plus read-time and engagement rates to make changes
to future broadcast emails, boost employee engagement and improve the
employee experience
PoliteMail’s internal communications experts will be presenting live at
the Advanced
Learning Institute’s Sixth Annual Strategic Internal Communications West
conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 30 at 2:00 pm PDT. For
more information about the capabilities of PoliteMail, visit https://politemail.com/products/politemail/.
About PoliteMail Software
PoliteMail Software provides an employee engagement platform for
Microsoft Outlook and Office365 that empowers corporate communications
with the tools and metrics they need to accurately measure, effectively
manage and definitively improve employee email communications.
PoliteMail adds measurement, responsive design, employee feedback and
list management tools into Microsoft Outlook to align communications
efforts to business outcomes. For more information, visit www.politemail.com.
