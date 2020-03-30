PoliteMail Extends No-Cost Volume Increases and Additional Sender Licenses to Enterprise Customers to Support COVID-19 Communications

Email Intelligence Firm Also Creates No-Cost Rapid Deployment Version for New Customers

In response to the vital need for accurate, effective internal employee communications in the midst of this global public health crisis, PoliteMail Software, a provider of Outlook email intelligence analytics for corporate communications, has removed volume limitations and fees for internal email volume increases for existing enterprise customers. The company has also offered additional user licenses for existing customers as companies increase senders of internal communications for leadership and management to better reach and measure remote employees.

Because PoliteMail’s Outlook-based email management and measurement tools are utilized for crisis communications to employees, the company is offering select enterprises who are not existing customers a rapid deployment, no-cost option for the next 90 days.

PoliteMail reached this decision after system monitoring indicated a widespread volume spike corresponding to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The company noted a 100% increase in employee email broadcasts and a 1,000% increase in employee emails sent on the weekends during the month of March. PoliteMail’s customers in the healthcare sector show a 300 percent increase in the daily volume of email broadcasts to their staff. In response, PoliteMail has expanded resources to stay ahead of the volume demand curve and launched an online communications resource center for internal communicators.

“To support our corporate communications community, the last thing we want them to worry about is incremental cost. Our goal is to help communicators focus on delivering timely information to their employee groups. During this time, we will absorb these costs as our large enterprise customers deal with supply chain disruptions and sudden remote workforce management,” said Michael DesRochers, founder and managing director at PoliteMail. “Our utility, healthcare, and aerospace customers are essential infrastructure and operations, and we are prepared and responding to their needs.”

PoliteMail has automatically removed the limitations on email volume for existing customers. For customers who would like to add more communications users to their existing accounts, please email sales@politemail.com. For companies who are not current customers but are interested in more information on the no-cost version of PoliteMail, please click here for details.

