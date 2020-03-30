Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PoliteMail Extends No-Cost Volume Increases and Additional Sender Licenses to Enterprise Customers to Support COVID-19 Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:38am EDT

Email Intelligence Firm Also Creates No-Cost Rapid Deployment Version for New Customers

In response to the vital need for accurate, effective internal employee communications in the midst of this global public health crisis, PoliteMail Software, a provider of Outlook email intelligence analytics for corporate communications, has removed volume limitations and fees for internal email volume increases for existing enterprise customers. The company has also offered additional user licenses for existing customers as companies increase senders of internal communications for leadership and management to better reach and measure remote employees.

Because PoliteMail’s Outlook-based email management and measurement tools are utilized for crisis communications to employees, the company is offering select enterprises who are not existing customers a rapid deployment, no-cost option for the next 90 days.

PoliteMail reached this decision after system monitoring indicated a widespread volume spike corresponding to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The company noted a 100% increase in employee email broadcasts and a 1,000% increase in employee emails sent on the weekends during the month of March. PoliteMail’s customers in the healthcare sector show a 300 percent increase in the daily volume of email broadcasts to their staff. In response, PoliteMail has expanded resources to stay ahead of the volume demand curve and launched an online communications resource center for internal communicators.

“To support our corporate communications community, the last thing we want them to worry about is incremental cost. Our goal is to help communicators focus on delivering timely information to their employee groups. During this time, we will absorb these costs as our large enterprise customers deal with supply chain disruptions and sudden remote workforce management,” said Michael DesRochers, founder and managing director at PoliteMail. “Our utility, healthcare, and aerospace customers are essential infrastructure and operations, and we are prepared and responding to their needs.”

PoliteMail has automatically removed the limitations on email volume for existing customers. For customers who would like to add more communications users to their existing accounts, please email sales@politemail.com. For companies who are not current customers but are interested in more information on the no-cost version of PoliteMail, please click here for details.

About PoliteMail

PoliteMail is an enterprise email intelligence platform for Outlook and Office 365. PoliteMail helps corporate communications and HR teams measure and improve employee email engagement. Twenty-seven percent of America’s largest business organizations trust PoliteMail to deliver the tools and metrics they need to accurately measure, effectively manage and definitively improve employee email communications. PoliteMail adds measurement, responsive design, employee feedback, and list management tools into Microsoft Outlook to align communications efforts with better business outcomes. For more information, visit www.politemail.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aCulligan Completes Acquisition of AquaVenture and Divestiture of Seven Seas Water
BU
10:51aCARNIVAL & : Holland America Line Extends Temporary Pause of its Global Ship Operations for 30 Additional Days
AQ
10:51aRENAULT : France's Renault puts Paris white collar staff on partial unemployment
RE
10:50aCURETIS N : OpGen Announces Shareholder Approval for Business Combination with Curetis
AQ
10:49aBARCLAYS : Pledges Net Zero Emissions by 2050 -- Update
DJ
10:49aNew Crisis Management and Remote Work Applications to Aid Businesses During COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
10:48aHUNTERS PROPERTY : Update re Covid-19 and trading
PU
10:48aTENARIS : mill in Italy prioritizes order for medical-use gas cylinders in response to COVID-19
PU
10:47aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces fourth quarter and full year 2019 unaudited financial and operating results and postpones filing of 2019 audited consolidated financial statements and annual filings
AQ
10:47aMORIEN RESOURCES : Announces Kameron Collieries Decision to Place Donkin Mine on Care and Maintenance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG says British Airways extends ..
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group