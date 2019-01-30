Political Malaise Drags Down Europe's Growth

By Noemie Bisserbe and Paul Hannon

PARIS -- The twin engines of the eurozone economy, France and Germany, are cooling, a trend that deepens the economic pain at the root of "yellow-vest" protests and other tensions across the continent.

France's economy grew 1.5% for the year, a significant slowdown from 2.3% in 2017, Insee statistics agency said in a first estimate, as months of antigovernment protests dampened consumer spending and business investment.

Separately, the German government cut its growth forecast for 2019 to 1% from 1.8%, citing mounting geopolitical and trade risks. For the eurozone as a whole, those include the possibility the U.K. could exit the European Union without an agreement in March, which could cause severe disruption to exports. China's economy could slow more sharply than expected if the trade dispute with the U.S. isn't quickly resolved, further weakening its imports from Germany and other eurozone members.

A European slowdown also risks inflaming antiestablishment sentiment across the continent. Italy has clashed with Brussels over its budget while French President Emmanuel Macron is grappling with weekly demonstrations by protesters clad in yellow reflective vests, or gilets jaunes. Mr. Macron risks pushing France's deficit above the EU-mandated 3% limit of gross domestic product as he faces pressure to mollify protesters with public spending and tax cuts.

Economists have lowered expectations for the eurozone this year in response to a lengthening series of business surveys and data releases highlighting unanticipated weakness. The 29 forecasters tracked by Consensus Economics now expect the eurozone economy to grow by 1.5% in 2019, its slowest expansion since 2014.

"The slightest shock would send France into recession," said Laurent Clavel, head of macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers.

The protests in France, which started in November against tax fuel increases, have taken a heavy toll on the country's retail sector, as dozens of stores were looted and others were forced to board up their windows during the crucial holiday shopping weekends.

French retail association FCD estimated that there had been a revenue loss of around EUR2 billion over the course of November and December.

Earlier this month, electronics goods retailer FNAC Darty said it lost EUR45 million ($51 million) in sales because of yellow-vest protests in France and Belgium. French retailer Carrefour said last week, hypermarket sales dropped 3% in France in the fourth quarter, mainly because of yellow-vests protests.

Luxury group SMCP, the company behind fashion brands Sandro and Maje, had to shut some stores on successive Saturdays in November and December, said chief financial officer Philippe Gautier, costing the firm EUR4 million in lost revenue, he added.

Protests also hammered the hospitality industry, which has seen the number of its customers shrink by up to 20% in December, according to the hotel and restaurant federation UMIH.

Figures released last week suggest Germany narrowly avoided falling into a recession in the final three months of the year. Italy will release its first estimate for gross domestic product on Thursday.

The negative impact of the protests on French consumer and business confidence appears to be easing, with a survey released by the European Commission Wednesday pointing to a rebound in January. However, that wasn't true of the rest of the eurozone as the currency bloc's Economic Sentiment Indicator -- a measure of business and consumer optimism -- fell to its lowest level for more than two years. That is in line with other signs that the eurozone economy started the year on a weak footing.

Sentiment in Ireland plummeted, reflecting heightened uncertainty about the way in which the U.K. will leave the European Union, and the possibility that will lead to a reinstatement of a hard border between the north and the south of the island.

Despite signs of a eurozone-wide slowdown, the European Central Bank ended its bond-buying stimulus program, known as quantitative easing, in December. However, it has since acknowledged the darkening outlook, and ECB President Mario Draghi on Monday told the European Parliament he is prepared to use all available policy tools to support growth if the slowdown becomes more severe, including by restarting bond purchases.

The change of tone mirrors a shift by officials at the Federal Reserve, who have said they would be patient before raising interest rates again, meaning they'll pause after a series of rate increases last year and before.

