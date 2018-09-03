Political Risk Letter Annual Subscription 2018: The Most Recent Events and Level of Risk in 100 Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Political Risk Letter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Political Risk Letter is a monthly 12-page newsletter summarizing the most recent events and level of risk in 100 countries keeping you up-to-date on key events affecting the business climate.

Each issue includes brief text highlights of more than 20 newly revised Country Reports as well as a summary table of risk ratings and forecasts for all 100 countries.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cr6q24/political_risk?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005305/en/