Political Risk Yearbook 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 09:56pm CEST

The "Political Risk Yearbook" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An eight-volume, perfect-bound set of books (approximately 5,000 pages) composed of all 100 Country Reports.

Published each year in January, the Yearbook is intended for academic use.

Regions Include

Volume 1 (North & Central America)
Volume 2 (Middle East & North Africa)
Volume 3 (South America)
Volume 4 (Sub-Saharan Africa)
Volume 5 (East Asia & the Pacific)
Volume 6 (West Europe)
Volume 7 (East Europe)
Volume 8 (Central and South Asia)

Individual volumes available separately, but only in print, please contact us for pricing.

For more information about this book, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q9mzl3/political_risk?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
