Political Risks Loom Over European Markets

By Avantika Chilkoti

Fears of a global economic slowdown and trade tensions have weighed on markets in recent days. Investors in Europe have an added dimension of worry: political risk.

European Union elections, in which antiestablishment parties could gain a stronghold in the bloc, and the planned departure of Prime Minister Theresa May in the U.K., have helped send the euro and the pound sharply lower against the dollar. The euro traded for $1.11 on Friday, near the lowest level since June 2017.

Meanwhile, the spread between 10-year Italian and German bond yields, often seen as a barometer of eurozone cohesiveness, hovered not far from its widest level of the year, at 2.67 percentage points on Friday. Investors have flocked to German government debt as a haven, despite yields that dipped further into negative territory, to -0.12% on Friday from 0.24% at the beginning of the year.

Results of EU parliamentary elections are due Sunday and the prospect of a fragmented parliament with a large faction of euroskeptic representatives has left investors jittery.

David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, said much of the electorate sees picking European Parliament members as an opportunity for a "protest vote," but this time the impact on the political landscape could be significant.

"They do get to pick the next president of Europe and if you get a lot more populists, it makes it difficult for the more central parties to get legislation through," Mr. Zahn said.

The political uncertainty comes at a time when investors are wary of an economic slowdown. On Thursday, the latest data from IHS Markit's composite Purchasing Managers Index, a measure of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, revealed slower-than-expected expansion in May.

The spotlight has fallen on Italy in particular, where the ballot could embolden parties in the antiestablishment coalition government, including the 5 Star Movement and the League, which have pushed for domestic governments to take back power from Brussels.

Italian government bonds sold off following comments from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini last week that suggested Italy could flout rules requiring EU countries to keep deficits below 3% of GDP.

Some contrarian investors see opportunity in the jitters. Monica Defend, head of strategy and deputy head of research at French asset manager Amundi, said the group has used the selloff as an opportunity to buy up Italian government bonds ahead of the vote, betting that little will change in the aftermath.

"Even if we do expect some rising weight of populism, still all the parties remain too fragmented to really change the position within Europe and as a consequence put at risk the European institutions," she said.

In the U.K., the four-month-old Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage is set to win a large portion of the votes in the European poll, just as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to hand over the top job. Analysts say signs of euroskepticism among the British public could push the next government toward a so-called hard Brexit, where the country leaves the EU without an agreement over customs and immigration in place.

That is a risk markets are now partly pricing in, according to Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

"What would surprise the market would be if you did have a strong showing by the pro-Remain parties," Mr. McGuire said.

The pound is trading near its lowest levels against the dollar and euro in months, with 1 pound buying $1.26 and EUR1.13 on Friday. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s big banks, such as Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland, seen as the most vulnerable to a Brexit related economic slowdown, have led local stocks lower.

Whatever the outcome of this week's poll, Neil Dwane, global strategist at Allianz Global Investors, says European markets could remain volatile in the coming weeks. Much hangs on the coalitions that form in a new parliament and the choice of new leaders for EU institutions, including the European Central Bank and the head of the EU's competition regulator.

"We are not going to get clarity on some of these things for some time," Mr. Dwane said.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com