Politiscope Team to Speak at Athlete Brand Summit on October 4, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / The Politiscope Team is pleased to announce that they will speak at the upcoming Athlete Brand Summit on October 4, 2018. The event will take place at the Hotel Erwin in Venice Beach, California.

Former NFL athletes and brothers Walter Powell and Brandon Williams will both speak at the event. Powell is the Co-Founder of Politiscope and his brother Williams is Politiscope's Chief Strategy Officer. As a spokesperson for Athlete Brand Summit noted, the day will include plenty of in-depth discussions and points of view from sponsors, media companies and social media channels.

''Attendees will learn strategies, insights and other helpful information that will help accelerate the growth of their brand, in addition to the endurance of their athlete partners, team members and clients,'' the spokesperson noted.

To help attendees navigate the often complicated and changing waters of athlete brand building, the summit will feature some of the top leaders from the sports industry, including Powell and Williams from the Politiscope team.

Powell and Williams are scheduled to speak during a 1 p.m. discussion called ''More Than An Athlete: Passions and Pursuits While Playing.'' Powell may discuss what inspired him to launch Politiscope, and the brothers may both explain how it will help provide voters with raw and unbiased information about elected officials and the policies that they support.

''Politiscope will strip away the unnecessary complexity of politics; thanks to Politiscope, political participation has never been easier, or more important,'' the spokesperson noted, adding that Powell and Williams are both looking forward to speaking at the upcoming Athlete Brand Summit.

The summit will begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by opening remarks at 9:30 a.m. by Patty Hubbard and Stephanie Martin of BrandForward. At the end of the summit, a reception will be held on the Rooftop Lounge of the hotel.

About Politiscope:

Politiscope is reviving American democracy by putting the power of raw information in the palm of people's hands. Learn more about Politiscope by visiting their website, Politiscope.io.

