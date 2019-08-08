Log in
Poll Shows Elizabeth Warren Closing Gap With Leader Joe Biden in Iowa -- Campaign Wire

0
08/08/2019 | 11:41am EDT

By John McCormick

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Joe Biden continues to lead the 2020 Democratic presidential field with 28% support among those likely to participate in the party's Iowa caucuses early next year, according to a Monmouth University poll released Thursday.

The former vice president's level of support is nearly identical to his 27% in April, when the university last polled in the state and Mr. Biden hadn't yet formally declared his candidacy.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has started to close the gap, however, jumping to 19% from her 7% four months ago. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, meanwhile, has moved in the opposite direction, dropping to 9% from 16% in April.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California received 11% (up from 7%) and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., was at 8% (similar to 9% in April).

Other candidates who registered at least 2% in the poll include Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, both at 3%, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, both at 2%.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, who had 6% support in April, registered less than 1% in the latest poll.

The new polling arrives as the 2020 Democratic field descends on Iowa for the state fair, a candidate forum on gun control and party fundraising dinner Saturday, and dozens of candidate events.

The survey also shows that a majority of likely caucus-goers want a public option rather than a "Medicare for All" type health care system and that most voters feel only a few candidates in the field of roughly two dozen really have what it takes to beat President Trump.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted by telephone Aug. 1-4 and included 401 Iowa voters who said they're likely to attend the Democratic presidential caucuses in February. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

