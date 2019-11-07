Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PollyEx, Inc : Announces Integration With Freddie Mac Loan Selling Advisor®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 02:01pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PollyEx™ Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that it is now integrated with Freddie Mac Loan Selling Advisor® through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The bi-directional integration connects PollyEx's Loan Trading Exchange with Freddie Mac seller data, delivering real-time pricing and automated commitment functions for Freddie Mac clients.

PollyEx is dedicated to improving the most important transactions in the mortgage supply chain:  loan pricing and loan sales for capital markets. PollyEx's suite of products are designed to increase loan sale execution, streamline capital market's functions, and provide best-in-class data analytics to optimize profit and loss for its users. The bi-directional integration with Loan Selling Advisor improves the speed and accuracy of pricing and committing during the loan sale process and ensures seamless and error-free data flow between the two systems.  

"We are thrilled to partner with Freddie Mac and interface our technology to deliver value to our shared customer base," said PollyEx Founder and CEO Adam Carmel. "Our integration with Freddie Mac brings innovation and transparency to the secondary mortgage market creating efficiencies and exposing the true best execution for banks, mortgage companies and credit unions during the loan sale process. We look forward to a successful relationship with Freddie Mac."

About PollyEx, Inc.
PollyEx was founded by a seasoned team of mortgage and technology experts to transform the loan trading process for buyers and sellers.  PollyEx's next-generation technology powers the mortgage industry's first spot market loan trading exchange. The PollyEx loan trading exchange facilitates the loan sale transaction for mortgage lenders, delivering a true best-execution trade and providing advanced settlement data analytics. PollyEx is based in San Francisco, California. More information is available at https://www.pollyex.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jeff Krischer
PollyEx, Inc
415-347-6115
hello@pollyex.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollyex-inc-announces-integration-with-freddie-mac-loan-selling-advisor-300954183.html

SOURCE PollyEx, Inc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pTHE LATEST : PG&E says power outage credits cost $65 billion
AQ
02:10pWILLIAMS : employee named Impactful Veteran in Energy
PU
02:10pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Title and Summary Summary ToggleSynaptics Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2020
PU
02:10pMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Mogo Finance successfully places EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022
EQ
02:09pINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Nemesia Sarl Acquires Shares of International Petroleum Corp. From Lorito Holdings Sarl, Zebra Holdings and Investments Sarl and Landor Participations Inc. (Another Lundin Family Trust)
AQ
02:08pPhunware to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provide a Business Update on Thursday, November 14, 2019
GL
02:06pFIRST FOUNDATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:06pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Iceland Seafood agrees heads of terms to acquire Elba S.L to further strengthen its position in the South European market
AQ
02:06pFAGRON N : Final settlement with US Department of Justice
AQ
02:06pMediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom Broadband Corporation Announce Redemption of 5½% Notes Due 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group