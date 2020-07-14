Log in
Polpharma Biologics : Integrates Dutch Based Subsidiary, Bioceros, to Offer the Complete Spectrum of Services From Discovery to Commercial Supply.

07/14/2020 | 04:01am EDT

In 2016, Polpharma Biologics acquired Dutch based Bioceros and their proprietary cell line development platform CHOBC®, as well as their comprehensive discovery, process development and analytical capabilities. Polpharma Biologics is now taking a further step and integrating Bioceros’ Utrecht site and their advanced cell line development capabilities fully into an already extensive biologics development and manufacturing offering, and retiring the Bioceros name. This change makes Polpharma Biologics a truly integrated CDMO, offering the complete spectrum of services from discovery to commercial supply.

The step is significant for Polpharma Biologics because the cell line development platform offered by Bioceros is truly market leading, offering comprehensive services for both the development of novel biologics and biosimilars using their proprietary cell line, which was developed by the team with over 25 years of experience in generating high-yield production cell lines.

Polpharma Biologics have also now brought their state-of-the-art large-scale manufacturing plant in Warsaw fully under their brand. The site which is now in the final stages of completion will initially add four single-use bioreactors trains offering drug substance manufacturing at 500 – 2000 L scales, this adds to their existing manufacturing capacity and will be ready for clinical and commercial supply in 2021. The site has been designed for rapid expansion of capacity when needed, with space for a further six 2000 L bioreactors.

Joerg Windisch, CEO of Polpharma Biologics, commented:

“The full integration of Bioceros’ capabilities into Polpharma Biologics and the additional drug substance capacity soon to be available in Warsaw complements the already significant services we can provide to our clients. We can now support them from concept through development and to clinical and commercial scales.

Polpharma Biologics is now joining the ranks of leading CDMOs with a world-class offering to help partners take their products rapidly to market with the maximum chance of success.”

About Polpharma Biologics

Polpharma Biologics is a European biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacture of biosimilar and novel biologic drugs. Polpharma Biologics operates across centers of excellence in Poland and the Netherlands providing fully integrated solutions along the biopharmaceutical value chain. Polpharma Biologics offers antibody discovery and optimization, cell line development, product and process development and clinical and commercial scale manufacturing to support its proprietary portfolio of products and high quality contract development and manufacturing services to industry partners around the globe.


© Business Wire 2020
