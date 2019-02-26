Polsinelli : Opens Miami Office; Expands Presence in Southeast Region

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli has expanded its footprint in the southeastern region of the country with the opening of its 22nd office in Miami. The new office and its associated attorneys strengthen Polsinelli's market position both in the geographic area and in key industry verticals.

Polsinelli's Miami office includes five new shareholders and one associate: James D. Barnett, Michael P. Gennett, Marisa Rodriguez Wilson, Milton A. Vescovacci, J. Everett Wilson and Brian Seidenberg. The group brings deep experience in a range of practice areas, including middle market corporate, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, health care, real estate and financial services.

"We're pleased to announce our expansion in Miami," said Polsinelli Chairman and CEO Chase Simmons. "We've been doing business there for years and our firm's focus on health care, financial services, real estate and midmarket corporate work has been well received in the Miami market. The time to commit to Miami and the State of Florida is right, and we look forward to adding these talented lawyers to our client service offering."

The Polsinelli Miami office is located downtown in the Miami Center high-rise, 201 S. Biscayne Avenue, just blocks from the Biscayne Bay waterfront. The new Miami group includes:

James D. Barnett , Shareholder, Real Estate Practice Group. Barnett represents buyers, sellers, developers, landlords, tenants, lenders and borrowers in transactions throughout the United States . He brings extensive experience with complex real estate transactions, including office, retail, hotel, marina and industrial properties. He also serves as counsel to major financial institutions in connection with complex commercial loan workouts, foreclosures, and deeds in lieu.

Barnett represents buyers, sellers, developers, landlords, tenants, lenders and borrowers in transactions throughout . He brings extensive experience with complex real estate transactions, including office, retail, hotel, marina and industrial properties. He also serves as counsel to major financial institutions in connection with complex commercial loan workouts, foreclosures, and deeds in lieu. Michael P. Gennett , Shareholder, Health Care Operations Practice Group. Gennett's practice focuses on healthcare licensing, as well as Medicare and Medicaid compliance issues. He represents health care practitioners and providers, including medical practices, medical equipment companies, home health agencies, pharmacies and surgical centers. Gennett defends False Claims Act whistleblower cases and data breaches.

Gennett's practice focuses on healthcare licensing, as well as Medicare and Medicaid compliance issues. He represents health care practitioners and providers, including medical practices, medical equipment companies, home health agencies, pharmacies and surgical centers. Gennett defends False Claims Act whistleblower cases and data breaches. Marisa Rodriguez Wilson , Shareholder, Health Care Operations Practice Group. Wilson provides counsel for regulatory issues at the state and federal levels, assisting health care providers with operational and compliance issues, complex regulatory matters, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, Medicare and Medicaid. Her clients include health care clinics, home health agencies, managed care providers, diagnostic centers, and pharmacies.

Wilson provides counsel for regulatory issues at the state and federal levels, assisting health care providers with operational and compliance issues, complex regulatory matters, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, Medicare and Medicaid. Her clients include health care clinics, home health agencies, managed care providers, diagnostic centers, and pharmacies. Milton A. Vescovacci , Shareholder, Corporate & Transactional Practice Group. Bringing experience in a wide array of industries, Vescovacci represents buyers and sellers in the sale or acquisition of business operations and interests. He serves as general outside counsel to several medium and small-sized companies, and provides counsel to members of board of directors and controlling shareholders on corporate governance matters. He represents health care providers, PBMs, third-party administrators, pharmacies, wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and medical technology companies. Vescovacci is a co-founder of the new Miami office.

Bringing experience in a wide array of industries, Vescovacci represents buyers and sellers in the sale or acquisition of business operations and interests. He serves as general outside counsel to several medium and small-sized companies, and provides counsel to members of board of directors and controlling shareholders on corporate governance matters. He represents health care providers, PBMs, third-party administrators, pharmacies, wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and medical technology companies. Vescovacci is a co-founder of the new office. J. Everett Wilson , Shareholder, Health Care Operations Practice Group. A leading health care attorney, Wilson was earlier this month elected chairman of the Board of Directors for the Health Foundation of South Florida . He focuses his practice on the representation of health care providers and entities in the health care insurance sector. He assists clients in nearly every area of health care law, with a particular focus on issues relating to Medicare and Medicaid, provider operations, managed care and regulatory and business issues in mergers and acquisitions. Wilson is a co-founder of the new Miami office.

A leading health care attorney, Wilson was earlier this month elected chairman of the Board of Directors for the Health Foundation of . He focuses his practice on the representation of health care providers and entities in the health care insurance sector. He assists clients in nearly every area of health care law, with a particular focus on issues relating to Medicare and Medicaid, provider operations, managed care and regulatory and business issues in mergers and acquisitions. Wilson is a co-founder of the new office. Brian Seidenberg , Associate, Real Estate Practice Group. Admitted in Florida , New York and New Jersey , Seidenberg's real estate practice focuses on complex real estate acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, financing and ongoing real estate development issues.

"I am confident in this team that Polsinelli has strategically assembled to launch the office in our hometown of Miami," said Vescovacci. "We look forward to working together and furthering Polsinelli's recognition and client-service focus in the Miami market for years to come."

While Polsinelli's physical presence is new in Miami, the firm's current business in the area has become increasingly important. Demand continues to rise, creating the need for a physical presence and opportunity for further growth. Additionally, the firm's focus areas align with those of the new group of attorneys, particularly in health care, real estate, finance and corporate and transactional services.

"We feel that Polsinelli's national platform and deep health care bench with over 100 health care lawyers will benefit our health care clients in Miami and around the country," said Wilson. "Our clients will be able to tap deep cross disciplinary teams to execute on their strategic plans as health care continues to change at a staggering pace."

Polsinelli's newest location increases the firm's momentum in coast-to-coast expansion. In May, the firm expanded its West Coast presence with eight attorneys and a Seattle office location to better serve regional clients in health care, technology and government investigations services.

In his first year as CEO and Chairman, this marks the first office expansion for Simmons, who assumed the new role on Jan. 1.

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 850 attorneys in 22 offices. Ranked #30 for Client Service Excellence1 and #10 for best client relationships2 among 650 U.S. law firms, Polsinelli was also named among the top 30 best-known firms in the nation3. The firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation.

12019 BTI Client Service A-Team Report

22017 BTI Industry Power Rankings

32018 BTI Brand Elite

Media Contact:

Kelsey Rockey

krockey@parriscommunications.com

816-931-8900

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polsinelli-opens-miami-office-expands-presence-in-southeast-region-300802606.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polsinelli