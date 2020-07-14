Log in
Poly Global Confident in Richmond Commercial Market

07/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Melbourne, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global recently announced its contemporary office design for its adjoined 150-152 Bridge Road and 195 Lennox Street, Richmond, development.

Designed by Rothelowman Architects, the commercial scheme reflects thorough market research and community engagement highlighting the significant supply demand for tenancies in the area.

Poly Global Senior Asset Manager Ronnie Moe said the company is confident in the commercial prosperity of Richmond well into the long-term.

“We are faithful in the Richmond commercial market capability following its continuum of record low vacancy rates. Located nearby Epworth Hospital our 150-152 Bridge Road and 195 Lennox Street project has the opportunity to meet the local supply demand for both office and medical tenancy needs in the community,” he said.

Earmarked as one of Melbourne’s most favoured places to live and work the international real estate business anticipates the current climate will reinforce interest in commercial tenancies within Richmond.

“In recent years we’ve seen a significant transition in working culture increasing demand within inner fringe suburbs. Nearby, Cremorne’s highly occupied ‘Silicon Valley’ led the initial shift in Melbourne. Now, particularly as the working culture continues to evolve post COVID-19 we anticipate the evolution to continue to expand within inner fringe suburbs such as Richmond, where top talent live and now also want to work,” said Poly Global Senior Asset Manager Ronnie Moe.

The Rothelowman design has mindfully incorporated Richmond’s ‘past and future’ and is slated to appeal to top talent globally. The state-of-the-art concept includes the preservation of current historical structures on site with a modern commercial twist.

The Development Application includes a six-storey office building with an NLA circa 11,000sqm. The design has also proposed a boutique food and beverage retail mix, flexible work spaces, sophisticated EOT facilities, two levels of underground parking, rooftop terrace garden and an anticipated onsite health & wellness centre for the community.

Aligned with the company ethos For a Beautiful Life Poly Global is prioritising ecological sustainability throughout the design and construction journey. The company is also exploring leading smart property technology integration for future tenants. 

Development approval for the site is expected to be granted in Q4 2020.

Jen Reynoldson
Poly Global
61385952800
media@polyglobal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
