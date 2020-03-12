Log in
Poly Global Powers into Build to Rent

03/12/2020 | 11:01pm GMT

Los Angeles, United States of America, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global delves into North American multi-family real estate market with first asset now leasing. 1133 Hope Street is our first multi-family or build to rent project in Downtown Los Angeles.

1133 Hope offers a vibrant, upscale lifestyle showcasing stunning downtown LA views and luxury amenities along with easy access to the best downtown LA has to offer.

The boutique community of 208 apartments situated perfectly for ease of access to downtown LA. Positioned just outside the hustle and bustle of the train line and vibrant downtown centre, residents can escape the chaos of LA.

1133 Hope is tailored to the demographic in the area, financially smart, indulgent and culturally aware young people. It presents the opportunity for renters to be able to work from their home, as some apartments have office space.

The building has been designed to entice residents who appreciate the value of an up-scale luxurious home that speaks to a bespoke sense of style while championing connectivty. These individuals are socially and culturally aware of the latest trends and technologies, and enjoy exceptional acess to surrounding destinations for both work and recreation.

Residences at 1133 Hope are made up of studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse apartments available for lease. Leasing and building management is being conducted by the highly credentialed Greystar.

Amenities and services on offer to residents are aplenty, adding to the luxurious nature of these apartments.

Level 5 features an indoor kitchen with outdoor lounge space, a fitness center, a pool with relaxing cabanas, an outdoor television with seating area, a business center and conference room, BBQ facilities, a fireplace (for those cold winter months) and a zen garden.

While up on level 29, the rooftop also has great amenity offerings such as; a rooftop observation deck, outdoor yoga deck, dog run, and an outdoor television with lounge area.

There are also additional services throughout the 1133 Hope building. Such as resident Wi-Fi in common areas, 24/7 maintenance, secure access, central mailbox access with parking storage and resident parking and bike stroage also available.

For more information on 1133 Hope Street visit https://1133hopedtla.com/

For more information on Poly Global visit www.polyglobal.com 

Attachment 

Jay Carter
Poly Global
+61 2 9336 8899
media@polyglobal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
