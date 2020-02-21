Poly Property Development : CHANGE OF SECRETARY OF THE BOARD AND JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

保利物業發展股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06049)

CHANGE OF SECRETARY OF THE BOARD AND

JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Poly Property Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. Yang Yang ("Ms. Yang"), one of the existing joint company secretaries of the Company, has ceased to serve concurrently as the secretary of the Board and a joint company secretary of the Company due to work rearrangement, and the appointment of Mr. Yin Chao ("Mr. Yin") as the secretary of the Board and a joint company secretary of the Company has been approved by the Board with effect from 21 February 2020. Ms. Yang will continue to serve as the chief financial officer of the Company.

The biographical details of Mr. Yin are as follows:

Mr. Yin Chao, aged 36, joined the Company in 2020.

Mr. Yin has more than 12 years of extensive experience in securities affairs, investor relations and capital operation. From 2007 to January 2020, he worked at Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the Company (formerly known as Poly Real Estate Group Co., Ltd, its shares being listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600048)) and has served consecutively as business manager of the financial management center; business manager, senior manager, department deputy manager, department manager of the securities department of the office of the board of directors of Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd.; assistant general manager of the office of the board of directors and representative of securities affairs of Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd..

Mr. Yin obtained a bachelor's degree in management from Sun Yat-sen University in 2007. He obtained the qualification of secretary of the board of directors from the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2008.