Poly UK Appoints Bennett Construction For First Phase Of £380m Millbrook Park Transformation & Gets Green Light For Additional 82 Homes

03/25/2020 | 01:01am EDT

London, United Kingdom, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly UK, a subsidiary of international developer Poly Developments and Holdings Group, has appointed Bennett Construction as the main contractor for the delivery of 257 homes at Plaza Collection in Mill Hill, North West London. It has also simultaneously secured planning permission for an additional 82 homes as part of plot 6b.

Plaza Collection, which has a total GDV of £380m, marks Poly's entrance into the UK market following decades of success in China, Australia and America. It forms a key part of the wider Millbrook Park transformation - a new 2,000+ home development on the site of the former Inglis Barracks. In total, Poly UK's portion of the site will deliver over 700 residential units, a new landscaped plaza and 1,400sqm of associated commercial and retail space over four different phases. The development will form a much needed gateway between Millbrook Park and Mill Hill East Station. 

Plaza Collection will mimic the local Mill Hill vernacular, with attractive mid-rise blocks clad in eye-catching exposed brickwork with characterful gabled roofs. Internally, the homes will be spacious and light-filled, with stunning interiors by multi award-winning architecture and interior design studio Michaelis Boyd. All homes also benefit from balconies. 

May Zhao, Executive Director, Poly UK, comments "As this is Poly's first residential project in the UK, it is imperative that we have the best-in-class project team, from initial design to delivery, to meet our vision of creating standout homes that raise the bar for design and quality at this strategic development site. Bennett Construction has a first-class track record in delivering large scale projects of this nature, making it an ideal partner to take the first phase of the site forward."

"We remain highly confident in the London market and look forward to the first homes coming to fruition, simultaneously delivering landscaped public and commercial space that can be enjoyed by the new community that is coming together here."

Construction is due to commence immediately, with first completions due in summer, 2021.

About Poly:

International developer Poly Developments and Holdings Group boasts a strong track record of delivering socially sustainable environments for living and working across the world from San Francisco to Shanghai. Using intelligent design to provide the best living experiences and understanding the local market forces in granular detail, each project seeks to make a positive impact in every community.

With total assets of 114 billion by year end 2019 and currently employing 44,000 employees across the USA, UK, Asia and Australia, Poly Developments and Holdings Group has developed homes for more than 2 million people worldwide. 

Attachments 

Jay Carter
Poly Global
+61 2 9336 8899
media@polyglobal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
