PolyExplore Announces DeepMap as a New Customer

Polynesian Exploration (PolyExplore), a manufacturer of economical
high-precision navigation solutions for autonomous vehicles, announced
that DeepMap is utilizing the company’s PolyNav2000 GNSS/INS rover for
research and development related to mobile high-definition mapping.
“We are delighted to work with DeepMap toward a shared vision of safe
autonomy,” said Dr. Senlin Peng, Polynesian Exploration CEO. “The
Polynav2000 family is ideal for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and
autonomous vehicle applications in urban environments.”
“HD mapping for autonomous driving typically requires five to
ten-centimeter accuracy. DeepMap is using PolyExplore products to
achieve these accuracy levels and bring safe autonomy to the market,”
said James Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of DeepMap.
About Polynesian Exploration
Polynesian Exploration Inc., a leading navigation company, was founded
in Silicon Valley in October 2016. The company launched its
high-accuracy navigation solutions for demanding applications such as
autonomous driving and UAVs on July 1st, 2017.
