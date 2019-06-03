PolyExplore Announces DeepMap as a New Customer

Polynesian Exploration (PolyExplore), a manufacturer of economical high-precision navigation solutions for autonomous vehicles, announced that DeepMap is utilizing the company’s PolyNav2000 GNSS/INS rover for research and development related to mobile high-definition mapping.

“We are delighted to work with DeepMap toward a shared vision of safe autonomy,” said Dr. Senlin Peng, Polynesian Exploration CEO. “The Polynav2000 family is ideal for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and autonomous vehicle applications in urban environments.”

“HD mapping for autonomous driving typically requires five to ten-centimeter accuracy. DeepMap is using PolyExplore products to achieve these accuracy levels and bring safe autonomy to the market,” said James Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of DeepMap.

About Polynesian Exploration

Polynesian Exploration Inc., a leading navigation company, was founded in Silicon Valley in October 2016. The company launched its high-accuracy navigation solutions for demanding applications such as autonomous driving and UAVs on July 1st, 2017.

