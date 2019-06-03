Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PolyExplore Announces DeepMap as a New Customer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

Polynesian Exploration (PolyExplore), a manufacturer of economical high-precision navigation solutions for autonomous vehicles, announced that DeepMap is utilizing the company’s PolyNav2000 GNSS/INS rover for research and development related to mobile high-definition mapping.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005921/en/

PolyNav2000 (Photo: Business Wire)

PolyNav2000 (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to work with DeepMap toward a shared vision of safe autonomy,” said Dr. Senlin Peng, Polynesian Exploration CEO. “The Polynav2000 family is ideal for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and autonomous vehicle applications in urban environments.”

“HD mapping for autonomous driving typically requires five to ten-centimeter accuracy. DeepMap is using PolyExplore products to achieve these accuracy levels and bring safe autonomy to the market,” said James Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of DeepMap.

About Polynesian Exploration

Polynesian Exploration Inc., a leading navigation company, was founded in Silicon Valley in October 2016. The company launched its high-accuracy navigation solutions for demanding applications such as autonomous driving and UAVs on July 1st, 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50pU.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
RE
10:47pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : 2019 Corus Entertainment Upfront Event Pictures
AQ
10:40pDEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED : Revised Appendix 3B
EQ
10:39pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Supplemental Notice of Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018
PU
10:34pBIOSOLAR : Completes First Batch of Lithium-ion Battery Prototypes
PU
10:34pSIAM CEMENT PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture
PU
10:27pVOLKSWAGEN CEO MEETS TOP U.S. TRADE OFFICIAL AS MEXICO TARIFFS LOOM : sources
RE
10:24pSINGAPORE PRESS : Secures GBP205 Million Loan to Pare Debt
DJ
10:19pAPPLE : announces new features for iPad and Apple Watch, autonomous from iPhone
AQ
10:09pOil prices pressured by economic slowdown, but Saudi commitment to supply cuts supports
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : keeps three-yearly 'say on pay' vote, amid outside investor doubts
4CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
5ZUORA : Announces the Launch of Zuora.org

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About