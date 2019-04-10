Polyganics : Builds New Facility to Continue Growth, Supported by RIG Subsidy of 3.8 Million

Polyganics, a medical technology company developing, manufacturing and
commercializing bioresorbable medical devices, is expanding its capacity
with a new facility at the Zernike Campus, Groningen, to enter a new
phase of commercial and R&D growth. Polyganics has been awarded a
subsidy of €3.8 million by the Regional Investment Aid Groningen (RIG)
initiative to support this development.
To-date, Polyganics has enjoyed significant growth and success in
manufacturing, commercialization and R&D. After selling its leading
NASOPORE® portfolio to Stryker in 2014, Polyganics continues
to manufacture these products. In addition, Polyganics’ proprietary
Peripheral Nerve Repair (PNR) portfolio continues its international
roll-out. LIQOSEAL®, the Company’s lead Neurosurgery product,
has entered clinical trials, and its Liver and Pancreas Sealant Patch
has achieved multiple milestones on its path to the clinic, including
being granted Breakthrough Designation by the FDA.
Polyganics will build a dedicated new site, which will house its
headquarters, state-of-the-art research laboratories and expanded
manufacturing and packaging facilities. The purpose-built facility will
provide the space to ensure that the company can continue to develop and
deliver a reliable supply of bioresorbable medical devices to its
customers and remain at the forefront of research and manufacturing
excellence.
To support the development of this new site, Polyganics has been awarded
a €3.8 million RIG subsidy. The RIG initiative was created to support
innovative and sustainable companies with the aim to boost the economy
and increase employment in the Eems Delta region and at the Zernike
Campus. At the Zernike Campus the primary focus is on companies in the
fields of energy, chemistry, life sciences and big data.
Rudy Mareel, CEO of Polyganics, commented: “With the continued increase
in demand for the ENT and PNR portfolios, and a strong growth outlook
for the various highly promising products in our pipeline, our move to
the larger facility at the Zernike Campus is absolutely essential. We
are grateful to receive a RIG subsidy to support our expansion, which
will enable us to continue to do what we are doing best: providing
unique bioresorbable medical devices, addressing unmet clinical needs.”
Patrick Brouns, member of the Provincial Executive of Groningen,
commented: “This investment is well aligned with our strategy to enable
innovation and stimulate growth in the region. Polyganics has a track
record of success and it provides attractive employment opportunities.
The province of Groningen is proud to support such companies, which
provide and motivate ongoing investment in our region.”
Polyganics is preparing to start building by the end of 2019, with the
aim to move into its new facility in 2021.
- ENDS -
Notes to editors
About Polyganics
Polyganics is a medical technology company with multiple versatile
polymer platforms. The company develops, manufactures and commercializes
innovative bioresorbable medical devices that facilitate tissue repair
and regeneration.
Polyganics’ portfolio includes products developed in-house and in
collaboration with leading medical technology companies and academic
centers of excellence. In the Peripheral Nerve Repair (PNR) field, the
portfolio includes three marketed products: VIVOSORB® for
minimizing unwanted tissue adhesions after surgery; NEUROLAC®
for supporting PNR following hand surgery; and NEUROCAP® for
the management of symptomatic neuromas. In the Neurosurgery and General
Surgery field, products in development include a sealant for the dura
membrane (LIQOSEAL®) and the Liver and Pancreas Sealant Patch.
In 2014, Polyganics sold its Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) surgery business
unit (the NASOPORE® product family including HEMOPORE®,
SINUPORE® and OTOPORE® and NASOPORE-FD®)
to Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies.
Polyganics continues to manufacture the NASOPORE® product
range for Stryker. To date, Polyganics has produced and delivered more
than 5 million devices.
Polyganics is a privately held company based in Groningen, The
Netherlands, a center of biomedical engineering excellence, where it has
an ISO 13485-certified manufacturing facility. The company’s polymer
platform technologies are protected by a broad portfolio of patents and
its products have received clearance from the US FDA, CE-approval, and
approval from CFDA and other international authorities.
For more information, visit: www.polyganics.com.
About the RIG
The Regional Investment Aid Groningen (RIG) has been set up with the aim
to strengthen the regional economy and increase employment for
industrial companies in the Eems Delta region and at the Zernike Science
Park. In 2014, €40 million was made available by the Ministry of
Economic Affairs, the Economic Board Groningen and the province of
Groningen. An additional €12 million has been made available via the
National Program Groningen. The RIG is managed on behalf of the province
of Groningen by the Samenwerkingsverband Noord Nederland (SNN).
