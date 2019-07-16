Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polyglass Adds Granule-Free End Lap to Polyflex® G for Ease of Installation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Deerfield Beach, FL, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions, announces that Polyflex® G APP granulated cap sheet for heat-welded applications now feature patented FASTLap® technology. Designed for significant labor savings and easier installs, FASTLap is a granule-free end lap that allows for a more reliable seal at roll-end.

FASTLap technology, standard on Polyglass self-adhered APP (plastomeric) and SBS (elastomeric) membranes, makes Polyflex® G unlike any other heat-welded granular cap sheet available today. With no granules to remove at end laps during install, Polyflex G with FASTLap adheres quicker and the result is a stronger, watertight roof system.


Polyflex G is an APP modified bitumen roofing membrane specially designed for heat-welded applications. With superior polyester reinforcing, Polyflex G provides an exceptionally durable roofing solution with long-term weathering performance. Polyflex G can be used for new roofing, re-roofing, recover, flashing, or used as part of a multi-ply system.

“By enhancing Polyflex G with FASTLap technology, we provide roofers with a durable solution that improves on installation process, saves time and reduces labor cost,” says Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta. “We are committed to innovating smarter roofing solutions.”

Polyglass offers Polyflex G in ten granulated surface colors, including white, buff, chestnut and oak.

For more information about Polyflex G APP granulated cap sheet, please visit polyglass.us and for more information on the FASTLap technology visit https://bit.ly/2Gcuivk.

###

 

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation.  For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

 

Contact:

Scott Lelling

954.233.1239

slelling@polyglass.com

 

Angeline Isen

954.233.1176

aisen@polyglass.com

Attachment 

Angeline Isen
POLYGLASS U.S.A., Inc.
9542331176
aisen@polyglass.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aJIN WAN : HONG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:51aUNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:51aDNA PLC : European Commision approved Telenor's offer on DNA Plc's shares
AQ
11:50aASTALDI : Update of the offer from salini impregilo
PU
11:50aLU-VE : Crescono fatturato e portafoglio ordini
PU
11:50aMCCARTHY & STONE : All Shook Up! Hazlemere Retirees Enjoy An Afternoon of Cocktails in the Garden
PU
11:50aENTERGY : Mississippi Completes Barry Restoration Efforts
PU
11:50aEL PASO ELECTRIC : Texas Low Income Residential Program for Evaporative Cooler
PU
11:50aHOME DEPOT : Supply Chain Stands Out as “Shipper of Choice”
PU
11:50aSF Police Credit Union is Now The Police Credit Union—Reflecting its Ability to Offer Membership to Law Enforcement Professionals and Their Families Throughout California
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter
4PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : beats profit estimates on pharma strength, raises sales outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About