Polyglass Announces Health and Safety Precautions to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

Deerfield Beach, FL, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyglass, a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing membranes, announces it is taking a series of steps to stay strong, positive, and safe in response to the COVID-19 global health pandemic at its manufacturing and corporate locations in North America. Committed to doing everything possible to ensure that business is not interrupted, Polyglass anticipates maintaining a full production schedule to meet customers’ needs.

Polyglass’ top priority is the safety of its employees, customers, and business partners. Manufacturing processes will continue as scheduled, with contingency plans in place to ensure smooth operation and flexibility in the face of changing conditions. Procedures are being implemented to ensure employee health and safety in all manufacturing and service operations.

Polyglass is limiting onsite staff and encouraging remote working wherever feasible, adhering to all recommended social distancing safety measures, and following the guidance of the CDC and local authorities. Policies are in place to ensure workers remain at home if experiencing flu-like symptoms or illness.

Polyglass maintains a coordinated effort with Mapei USA, its US sister company. Acting with an abundance of precaution, both companies are analyzing activities to limit exposure for their employees, families, and the communities in which they operate. Travel and face-to-face meetings are being reduced and limited using appropriate technology. Mapei USA and Polyglass USA will provide regular communication updates to inform customers as events progress and the full schedule is resumed.

The Mapei Group, the Italy-based parent company, is also supporting research and providing aid to frontline medical and healthcare staff tackling this serious emergency. Closely tied to the city of Milan, the Mapei Group has donated more than $825,000 (€750,000) to San Raffaele Hospital, Milan Polyclinic, and Luigi Sacco Hospital. It has also made a sizable donation to the Italian Red Cross Committee in Milan.

About Polyglass

