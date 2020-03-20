Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polyglass Announces Health and Safety Precautions to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 09:58am EDT

Deerfield Beach, FL, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyglass, a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing membranes, announces it is taking a series of steps to stay strong, positive, and safe in response to the COVID-19 global health pandemic at its manufacturing and corporate locations in North America. Committed to doing everything possible to ensure that business is not interrupted, Polyglass anticipates maintaining a full production schedule to meet customers’ needs.

Polyglass’ top priority is the safety of its employees, customers, and business partners. Manufacturing processes will continue as scheduled, with contingency plans in place to ensure smooth operation and flexibility in the face of changing conditions. Procedures are being implemented to ensure employee health and safety in all manufacturing and service operations.

Polyglass is limiting onsite staff and encouraging remote working wherever feasible, adhering to all recommended social distancing safety measures, and following the guidance of the CDC and local authorities. Policies are in place to ensure workers remain at home if experiencing flu-like symptoms or illness.

Polyglass maintains a coordinated effort with Mapei USA, its US sister company. Acting with an abundance of precaution, both companies are analyzing activities to limit exposure for their employees, families, and the communities in which they operate. Travel and face-to-face meetings are being reduced and limited using appropriate technology. Mapei USA and Polyglass USA will provide regular communication updates to inform customers as events progress and the full schedule is resumed.

The Mapei Group, the Italy-based parent company, is also supporting research and providing aid to frontline medical and healthcare staff tackling this serious emergency. Closely tied to the city of Milan, the Mapei Group has donated more than $825,000 (€750,000) to San Raffaele Hospital, Milan Polyclinic, and Luigi Sacco Hospital. It has also made a sizable donation to the Italian Red Cross Committee in Milan.

 

###

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation.  For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

Alexandra Helton
Polyglass U.S.A.
ahelton@polyglass.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aALMA MEDIA OYJ : The Annual General Meeting of Alma Media Corporation postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
AQ
10:16aFIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION ESTABLISHES COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND AND LAUNCHES “FIRST RESPONDER STRONG” FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN
GL
10:15aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:12aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Fa Xian Xian Ji Expects Buying Opportunities Amid Global Panic
AQ
10:10aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 26.03.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:10aNICE : Accelerates Dramatic Shift of Tens of Thousands of Agents to Work From Home for Both New and Existing Customers, at a Record Pace
BU
10:09aFt portfolios canada co. announces cash distribution for its exchange traded funds
AQ
10:08aMY EYELAB : and Stanton Optical Shifts to Solely Telehealth Eyecare to Serve Community
BU
10:08aGINGER : Offers Free On-Demand Behavioral Health Coaching for U.S.-Based Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
10:07aRYANAIR : could survive without revenue for 'maybe even 12 months', CEO tells FT
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs..
5FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group