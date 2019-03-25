Polyglass Redesigns Polystick® MU-X High Temperature Underlayment

Deerfield Beach, FL, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions for low- and steep-slope applications, announces that Polystick® MU-X self-adhered, high temperature underlayment has been redesigned. A secondary water barrier for roof coverings, Polystick MU-X features an enhanced black polypropylene film, improving membrane walkability and reducing bleed through.



Polystick MU-X is designed especially for high temperature environments. It is rated as temperature resistant to 250°F and has an exposure window of 90 days for job flexibility. Polystick MU-X features a proprietary SBS modified bitumen upper compound and patented ADESO® dual-compound self-adhered technology on the bottom side of the reinforcement. A split release film on the bottom of the roll allows for ease of application. Convenient 3-inch lay lines printed on both edges allow bi-directional installation, saving time and labor.

“We are excited about the performance improvements we have made to the Polystick MU-X underlayment,” says Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta. “We made the enhancements based on customer feedback and our commitment to adding value by meeting or exceeding customer expectations and increasing customer satisfaction.”



For more information about Polystick MU-X, please visit polyglass.us



About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.





