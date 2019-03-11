Polymath : and KABN Announce Consortium to Accelerate the Creation, Distribution, and Management of Digital Securities Across Multiple Jurisdictions and Platforms

Polymath (www.polymath.network),
the global leader in software solutions that enable assets to be
digitized, distributed, fractionally owned, and ultimately liquidated,
has formed a consortium in close collaboration with KABN (www.kabn.network),
a global financial services platform that has developed, among its suite
of products, a patent pending, blockchain based, GDPR compliant, Always
On, global identification and accreditation as a support service
for investors and other types of contributors.
Polymath is leading the effort to make it easier for organizations to
create digital securities from traditional assets through partnerships
and a community that supports a transparent and compliant process for
issuers and investors. Through its extensive service provider network
with firms like KABN, Polymath provides security token issuers with
access to top quality service providers.
“Our solution supports the creation of digital securities from a wide
range of traditional and non-traditional assets,” said Kevin North,
CEO of Polymath. “The intention of this partnership is to create a
best practice model for customers who need help with the full lifecycle
of an STO (Security Token Offering). In this model, the issuer would
work with an integrated network of providers who are committed to
ensuring that offerings are compliant with securities laws, rules, and
regulations across multiple jurisdictions and trading platforms,
increasing the value proposition by reducing the distance and friction
between investors and issuers. To date, the full STO path is not clear
for most of our issuers, so we formed this partnership with the
intention of making this a less daunting journey.”
KABN will also be the first organization to launch its digital
securities offering using this process. More information about the KABN
Security Token Offering can be found at: www.KABNtoken.com
“Working with Polymath, KABN supports the compliance requirements for
digital securities with its Always On solution providing a
faster, better and more economical solution for issuers and investors to
validate and verify identity, KYC and AML, and manage liquidity
programs,” said Ben Kessler, CEO of KABN. “KABN is also the first
company to tokenize its company assets and create digital securities
with this process, proving the model and paving the way for others to do
the same in a manner that meets jurisdictional securities rules and
regulations and supports a value proposition for stakeholders, the
Blockchain community, issuers and investors.”
Polymath and KABN are receiving overwhelming support from the capital
markets and blockchain communities as it introduces the framework to
program partners to advance the creation of digital securities and make
it easier for issuers and investors to interact through decentralized
platforms globally.
Together with Pegasus Fintech (Gibraltar) Limited, a consultant
organization, a consortium of Professional Service providers, Broker
Dealers, Blockchain Developers, Exchanges, Authorized Agents and other
Solution Providers have committed to supporting this process and the
KABN Token offering. The initial parties committing their support to
this growing consortium include:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokenise.io (UK)
|
|
|
|
Global Blockchain Network (US)
|
MLG Blockchain (Canada)
|
|
|
|
Evoke Capital (Canada)
|
Hyperion Technologies (US)
|
|
|
|
Secure Digital Markets (Canada)
|
Hassans (Gibraltar)
|
|
|
|
Digital Assets Management (Gibraltar)
|
Crypto SA (Australia)
|
|
|
|
KABN (Gibraltar)
|
Ten Capital (US)
|
|
|
|
Polymath (Canada/Barbados)
|
Razlin Capital (UK)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Polymath (www.polymath.network)
Polymath Network (Polymath) is a decentralized platform that makes it
easy to create security tokens. The platform simplifies the complex
technical challenges of creating a security token and aims to bring the
multi-trillion dollar financial securities market to the blockchain.
About KABN (www.kabn.network)
KABN, a integrated financial service platform offering neo banking type
solutions, has received approval by Visa to launch its crypto-linked
card and banking wallet program. KABN has partnered with Transact
Payments Ltd, a European e-money institution and Principal Member of
Visa, global processor GPS and platform technology provider Panovate to
launch the program in the UK and subsequently the EEA in the 2nd
quarter of the year.
Branded the Pegasus Flyte Visa card, the KABN card program offers an
“on/off ramp” conversion process for a variety of cryptocurrencies to
fiat together with multi-currency fiat transactions. Cardholders will be
able to use their Pegasus Flyte Visa cards to spend in-store, online,
and at ATMs wherever Visa is accepted globally.
The Pegasus Flyte program will also offer a robust loyalty and customer
engagement platform. The anchor of the program is KABN ID, a Blockchain
and biometrically-based, “Always On” validation and verification
process. This patent-pending, GDPR compliant process allows for
efficient and frictionless customer acquisition and onboarding.
About Pegasus Fintech (www.pegasusfintech.com)
Pegasus Fintech is a full-service Blockchain, technology and accelerator
growth advisory that supports regulatory compliant programs and
offerings.
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters
contained herein, statements made in this press release are
forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the
foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect",
"believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or
"continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable
terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results,
performance or achievements to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent
our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof.
Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual
results could differ materially from those anticipated in these
forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in
the future.
