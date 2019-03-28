Log in
Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/28/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

28.03.2019 / 08:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28 March 2019


PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company"), the largest gold producer in Russia, notes that a vesting of ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's current Long-Term Incentive Program was made to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:

Name Position Number of ordinary shares vested Total number of ordinary shares held % of share capital vested / total held
Pavel Grachev Member of the Board, CEO 120,997 254,154 0.0906% / 0.1903%
Vladimir Polin Member of the Board 103,712 217,847 0.0777% / 0.1631%
Mikhail Stiskin Member of the Board 69,141 152,038 0.0517% /0.1138%
Sergey Zhuravlev Vice President, Government Relations 16,356 37,690 0.0122% / 0.0282%
Vyacheslav Dzyubenko Vice President, Internal Audit 11,378 26,219 0.0085% / 0.0196%
Andrey Krylov Vice President, Production and Technical Development 15,552 15,552 0.0116%
Sergey Lobov Vice President, Mineral Resources 13,440 13,440 0.0101%
Felix Itskov Vice President, Commerce and Logistics 24,178 24,178 0.0181%
Oleg Solin Vice President, Security and Asset Protection 12,203 12,203 0.0091%
Alexander Shitov Vice President, Control and Compliance 11,378 11,378 0.0085%
Igor Tsukurov Managing Director of JSC Polyus Verninskoye 18,489 18,489 0.0138%
Maxim Semyanskikh General Director of Alluvials 23,184 23,184 0.0174%
Alexey Noskov Managing Director of JSC Polyus Aldan 16,356 16,356 0.0122%
 

 

The relevant shares were acquired and transferred from the treasury shares held by the Company.

Formal notifications made are provided below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Pavel Grachev
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors, CEO
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 120,997
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

120,997

RUB 650,963,860
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Vladimir Polin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 103,712
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

103,712

RUB 557,970,560
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mikhail Stiskin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 69,141
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

69,141

RUB 371,978,580
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sergey Zhuravlev
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Government Relations
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 16,356
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

16,356

RUB 87,995,280
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Alexander Shitov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Control and Compliance
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 11,378
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

11,378

RUB 61,213,640
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sergey Lobov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Mineral Resources
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 13,440
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total


RUB 5,380

13,440

RUB 72,307,200
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Andrey Krylov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Production and Technical Development
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 15,552
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

15,552

RUB 83,669,760
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Felix Itskov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Commerce and Logistics
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 24,178
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

24,178

RUB 130,077,640
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Vyacheslav Dzyubenko
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Internal Audit
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 11,378
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

11,378

RUB 61,213,640
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Oleg Solin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Security and Asset Protection
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 12,203
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

12,203

RUB 65,652,140
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Igor Tsukurov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Managing Director of Polyus Verninskoye
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 18,489
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

18,489

RUB 99,470,820
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Alexey Noskov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Managing Director of Polyus Aldan
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 16,356
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

16,356

RUB 87,995,280
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Maxim Semyanskikh
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status General Director of Alluvials
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 5,380 23,184
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 5,380

23,184

RUB 124,729,920
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


28.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Polyus Finance Plc
16 Berkeley Street
W1J 8DZ London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 907 4050
E-mail: sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
Internet: http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
ISIN: XS1533922933
WKN: A19CYF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 792861

 
End of News DGAP News Service

792861  28.03.2019 



© EQS 2019
