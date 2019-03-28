Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

|
28 March 2019
PJSC Polyus
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company"), the largest gold producer in Russia, notes that a vesting of ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's current Long-Term Incentive Program was made to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:
|Name
|Position
|Number of ordinary shares vested
|Total number of ordinary shares held
|% of share capital vested / total held
|Pavel Grachev
|Member of the Board, CEO
|120,997
|254,154
|0.0906% / 0.1903%
|Vladimir Polin
|Member of the Board
|103,712
|217,847
|0.0777% / 0.1631%
|Mikhail Stiskin
|Member of the Board
|69,141
|152,038
|0.0517% /0.1138%
|Sergey Zhuravlev
|Vice President, Government Relations
|16,356
|37,690
|0.0122% / 0.0282%
|Vyacheslav Dzyubenko
|Vice President, Internal Audit
|11,378
|26,219
|0.0085% / 0.0196%
|Andrey Krylov
|Vice President, Production and Technical Development
|15,552
|15,552
|0.0116%
|Sergey Lobov
|Vice President, Mineral Resources
|13,440
|13,440
|0.0101%
|Felix Itskov
|Vice President, Commerce and Logistics
|24,178
|24,178
|0.0181%
|Oleg Solin
|Vice President, Security and Asset Protection
|12,203
|12,203
|0.0091%
|Alexander Shitov
|Vice President, Control and Compliance
|11,378
|11,378
|0.0085%
|Igor Tsukurov
|Managing Director of JSC Polyus Verninskoye
|18,489
|18,489
|0.0138%
|Maxim Semyanskikh
|General Director of Alluvials
|23,184
|23,184
|0.0174%
|Alexey Noskov
|Managing Director of JSC Polyus Aldan
|16,356
|16,356
|0.0122%
The relevant shares were acquired and transferred from the treasury shares held by the Company.
Formal notifications made are provided below.
