|
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
26.03.2020 / 18:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
26 March 2020
PJSC Polyus
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") notes that a vesting of ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's current Long-Term Incentive Program was made to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:
|Name
|Position
|Number of ordinary shares vested
|Total number of ordinary shares held
|% of share capital vested
|% of share capital total held
|Pavel Grachev
|Member of the Board, CEO
|85,929
|340,083
|0.0640
|0.2533
|Vladimir Polin
|Member of the Board,
Senior Vice President, Operations
|73,654
|291,501
|0.0549
|0.2171
|Mikhail Stiskin
|Member of the Board,
Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy
|49,102
|201,140
|0.0366
|0.1498
|Sergey Zhuravlev
|Vice President, Government Relations
|12,689
|50,379
|0.0095
|0.0375
|Andrey Krylov
|Vice President, Production and Technical Development
|14,364
|29,916
|0.0107
|0.0223
|Sergey Lobov
|Vice President, Mineral Resources
|11,420
|24,860
|0.0085
|0.0185
|Felix Itskov
|Vice President, Commerce and Logistics
|18,758
|31,258
|0.0140
|0.0233
|Maxim Semyanskikh
|General Director of
JSC GMC Lenzoloto
|17,130
|40,314
|0.0128
|0.0300
|Igor Tsukurov
|Managing Director of JSC Polyus Verninskoye
|14,617
|33,106
|0.0109
|0.0247
|Alexey Noskov
|Managing Director of JSC Polyus Aldan
|14,502
|30,858
|0.0108
|0.0230
|Lev Bondarenko
|Vice President, Business Transformation
|11,034
|11,034
|0.0082
|0.0082
|Oleg Solin
|Vice President, Security and Asset Protection
|9,467
|21,670
|0.0071
|0.0161
|Tamara Solntseva
|Vice President,
Human Resources & Organizational Development
|7,618
|7,618
|0.0057
|0.0057
The relevant shares were acquired and transferred from the treasury shares.
Formal notifications made are provided below.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Pavel Grachev
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors, CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|85,929
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
85,929
RUB 850,825,993.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Vladimir Polin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors,
Senior Vice President, Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|73,654
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
73,654
RUB 729,285,081
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mikhail Stiskin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors,
Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|49,102
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
49,102
RUB 486,183,453
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sergey Zhuravlev
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice President, Government Relations
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|12,689
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
12,689
RUB 125,640,133.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tamara Solntseva
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice President, Human Resources and Organizational Development
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|7,618
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
7,618
RUB 75,429,627
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sergey Lobov
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice President, Mineral Resources
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|11,420
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
11,420
RUB 113,075,130
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andrey Krylov
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice President, Production and Technical Development
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|14,364
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
14,364
RUB 142,225,146
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Felix Itskov
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice President, Commerce and Logistics
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|18,758
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
18,758
RUB 185,732,337
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lev Bondarenko
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice President, Business Transformation
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|11,034
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
11,034
RUB 109,253,151
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Oleg Solin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice President, Security and Asset Protection
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|9,467
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
9,467
RUB 93,737,500.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Igor Tsukurov
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director of Polyus Verninskoye
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|14,617
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
14,617
RUB 144,730,225.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alexey Noskov
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director of Polyus Aldan
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|14,502
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
14,502
RUB 143,591,553
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Maxim Semyanskikh
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|General Director of JSC GMC Lenzoloto
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|b)
|LEI
|549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|RUB 9,901.50
|17,130
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
RUB 9,901.50
17,130
RUB 169,612,695
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de