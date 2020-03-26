DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



26.03.2020 / 18:34

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



26 March 2020

PJSC Polyus Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") notes that a vesting of ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's current Long-Term Incentive Program was made to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities as follows: Name Position Number of ordinary shares vested Total number of ordinary shares held % of share capital vested % of share capital total held Pavel Grachev Member of the Board, CEO 85,929 340,083 0.0640 0.2533 Vladimir Polin Member of the Board,

Senior Vice President, Operations 73,654 291,501 0.0549 0.2171 Mikhail Stiskin Member of the Board,

Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy 49,102 201,140 0.0366 0.1498 Sergey Zhuravlev Vice President, Government Relations 12,689 50,379 0.0095 0.0375 Andrey Krylov Vice President, Production and Technical Development 14,364 29,916 0.0107 0.0223 Sergey Lobov Vice President, Mineral Resources 11,420 24,860 0.0085 0.0185 Felix Itskov Vice President, Commerce and Logistics 18,758 31,258 0.0140 0.0233 Maxim Semyanskikh General Director of

JSC GMC Lenzoloto 17,130 40,314 0.0128 0.0300 Igor Tsukurov Managing Director of JSC Polyus Verninskoye 14,617 33,106 0.0109 0.0247 Alexey Noskov Managing Director of JSC Polyus Aldan 14,502 30,858 0.0108 0.0230 Lev Bondarenko Vice President, Business Transformation 11,034 11,034 0.0082 0.0082 Oleg Solin Vice President, Security and Asset Protection 9,467 21,670 0.0071 0.0161 Tamara Solntseva Vice President,

Human Resources & Organizational Development 7,618 7,618 0.0057 0.0057 The relevant shares were acquired and transferred from the treasury shares. Formal notifications made are provided below. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pavel Grachev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors, CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 85,929 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



85,929



RUB 850,825,993.50 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Vladimir Polin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors,

Senior Vice President, Operations b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 73,654 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



73,654



RUB 729,285,081 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mikhail Stiskin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors,

Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 49,102 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



49,102



RUB 486,183,453 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Zhuravlev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President, Government Relations b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 12,689 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



12,689



RUB 125,640,133.50 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tamara Solntseva 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President, Human Resources and Organizational Development b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 7,618 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



7,618



RUB 75,429,627 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Lobov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President, Mineral Resources b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 11,420 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total





RUB 9,901.50



11,420



RUB 113,075,130 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Andrey Krylov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President, Production and Technical Development b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 14,364 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



14,364



RUB 142,225,146 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Felix Itskov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President, Commerce and Logistics b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 18,758 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



18,758



RUB 185,732,337 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lev Bondarenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President, Business Transformation b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 11,034 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



11,034



RUB 109,253,151 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Oleg Solin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President, Security and Asset Protection b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 9,467 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



9,467



RUB 93,737,500.50 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Igor Tsukurov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director of Polyus Verninskoye b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 14,617 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



14,617



RUB 144,730,225.50 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alexey Noskov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director of Polyus Aldan b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 14,502 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



14,502



RUB 143,591,553 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maxim Semyanskikh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Director of JSC GMC Lenzoloto b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 9,901.50 17,130 d) Aggregated information

- Price



- Volume



- Total



RUB 9,901.50



17,130



RUB 169,612,695 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

