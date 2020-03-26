Log in
Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/26/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
26.03.2020 / 18:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26 March 2020


PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") notes that a vesting of ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's current Long-Term Incentive Program was made to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:

Name Position Number of ordinary shares vested Total number of ordinary shares held % of share capital vested % of share capital total held
Pavel Grachev Member of the Board, CEO 85,929 340,083 0.0640 0.2533
Vladimir Polin Member of the Board,
Senior Vice President, Operations		 73,654 291,501 0.0549 0.2171
Mikhail Stiskin Member of the Board,
Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy		 49,102 201,140 0.0366 0.1498
Sergey Zhuravlev Vice President, Government Relations 12,689 50,379 0.0095 0.0375
Andrey Krylov Vice President, Production and Technical Development 14,364 29,916 0.0107 0.0223
Sergey Lobov Vice President, Mineral Resources 11,420 24,860 0.0085 0.0185
Felix Itskov Vice President, Commerce and Logistics 18,758 31,258 0.0140 0.0233
Maxim Semyanskikh General Director of
JSC GMC Lenzoloto		 17,130 40,314 0.0128 0.0300
Igor Tsukurov Managing Director of JSC Polyus Verninskoye 14,617 33,106 0.0109 0.0247
Alexey Noskov Managing Director of JSC Polyus Aldan 14,502 30,858 0.0108 0.0230
Lev Bondarenko Vice President, Business Transformation 11,034 11,034 0.0082 0.0082
Oleg Solin Vice President, Security and Asset Protection 9,467 21,670 0.0071 0.0161
Tamara Solntseva Vice President,
Human Resources & Organizational Development		 7,618 7,618 0.0057 0.0057
 

The relevant shares were acquired and transferred from the treasury shares.

Formal notifications made are provided below.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Pavel Grachev
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors, CEO
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 85,929
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

85,929

RUB 850,825,993.50
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Vladimir Polin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors,
Senior Vice President, Operations
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 73,654
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

73,654

RUB 729,285,081
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mikhail Stiskin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors,
Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 49,102
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

49,102

RUB 486,183,453
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sergey Zhuravlev
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Government Relations
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 12,689
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

12,689

RUB 125,640,133.50
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Tamara Solntseva
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Human Resources and Organizational Development
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 7,618
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

7,618

RUB 75,429,627
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sergey Lobov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Mineral Resources
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 11,420
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total


RUB 9,901.50

11,420

RUB 113,075,130
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Andrey Krylov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Production and Technical Development
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 14,364
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

14,364

RUB 142,225,146
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Felix Itskov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Commerce and Logistics
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 18,758
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

18,758

RUB 185,732,337
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Lev Bondarenko
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Business Transformation
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 11,034
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

11,034

RUB 109,253,151
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Oleg Solin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Security and Asset Protection
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 9,467
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

9,467

RUB 93,737,500.50
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Igor Tsukurov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Managing Director of Polyus Verninskoye
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 14,617
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

14,617

RUB 144,730,225.50
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Alexey Noskov
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Managing Director of Polyus Aldan
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 14,502
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

14,502

RUB 143,591,553
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Maxim Semyanskikh
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status General Director of JSC GMC Lenzoloto
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-Term Incentive Programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
RUB 9,901.50 17,130
 
d) Aggregated information
- Price

- Volume

- Total

RUB 9,901.50

17,130

RUB 169,612,695
e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Polyus Finance Plc
16 Berkeley Street
W1J 8DZ London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 907 4050
E-mail: sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
Internet: http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
ISIN: XS1533922933
WKN: A19CYF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 1008659

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1008659  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1008659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
