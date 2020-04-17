Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

17.04.2020 / 19:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 April 2020

 

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them


PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that on 17 April 2020 it was notified that Polyus Gold International Limited ("PGIL") had pledged 10,740,869 ordinary shares of 1 Russian ruble each in the capital of the Company (the "Pledged Shares") securing certain obligations of PGIL. PGIL retains its legal and beneficial interest in the Pledged Shares as well as full voting rights. PGIL's ownership in the Company remains unchanged and stays at 78.19%.

Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 5 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Enquiries

Investor and Media contact
Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
drozdovvi@polyus.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Said Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSC Polyus
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares


ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
b) Nature of the transaction Pledge of shares in PJSC Polyus securing certain obligations
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A 10,740,869
 
d) Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

- Total		 N/A

10,740,869

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2020
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
         
 

 


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Polyus Finance Plc
16 Berkeley Street
W1J 8DZ London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 907 4050
E-mail: sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
Internet: http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
ISIN: XS1533922933
WKN: A19CYF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 1024525

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024525  17.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024525&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Open Data Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:53pCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Completes Acquisition of MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc.
PU
01:53pFAST EJENDOM DANMARK A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling
AQ
01:51pCECONOMY : to apply for state-backed loans after second-quarter operating loss
RE
01:51pWHAT TO STREAM THIS WEEKEND : 'One World' concert, '#blackAF'
AQ
01:50pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Italy's Campari seeks to enter France's Champagne club
RE
01:49pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:49pSHOPIFY : Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
01:47pKOHLS CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:47pKBRA EUROPE RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Implications for the UK Mortgage Market
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group