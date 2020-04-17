DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



17.04.2020 / 19:05

17 April 2020

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them



PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that on 17 April 2020 it was notified that Polyus Gold International Limited ("PGIL") had pledged 10,740,869 ordinary shares of 1 Russian ruble each in the capital of the Company (the "Pledged Shares") securing certain obligations of PGIL. PGIL retains its legal and beneficial interest in the Pledged Shares as well as full voting rights. PGIL's ownership in the Company remains unchanged and stays at 78.19%.



Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 5 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).



Enquiries



Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations

+7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Said Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSC Polyus b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares





ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Pledge of shares in PJSC Polyus securing certain obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 10,740,869 d) Aggregated information



- Price



- Volume



- Total N/A



10,740,869



N/A e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue



