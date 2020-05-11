DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



11.05.2020 / 13:45

11 May 2020

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them



PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that on 11 May 2020 it was notified that on 08 May 2020 Polyus Gold International Limited ("PGIL") transferred 455,899 ordinary shares with the nominal value of 1 Russian ruble each in the share capital of the Company to JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk pursuant to a securities lending agreement dated 25 December 2019, as amended on 1 April 2020, pursuant to which PGIL as lender undertook to lend the shares to JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk as the borrower upon the receipt of a borrower's request thereunder. It is anticipated that the shares will be used for the purposes of delivery of the global depositary receipts to the holders of convertible bonds issued by Polyus Finance plc, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.



Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 5 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2019 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).



Enquiries



Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations

+7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Said Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSC Polyus b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares







ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk pursuant to a securities lending agreement dated 25 December 2019, as amended on 1 April 2020, pursuant to which Polyus Gold International Limited as lender undertook to lend the shares to JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk as the borrower upon the receipt of a borrower's request thereunder. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A [-] d) Aggregated information



- Price



- Volume



- Total





N/A



455,899



N/A e) Date of the transaction 08 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue



