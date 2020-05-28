DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



28.05.2020 / 11:05

28 May 2020

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them



PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that on 28 May 2020 it was notified by Polyus Gold International Limited ("PGIL") that all GDRs lent to Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and J.P. Morgan Securities plc pursuant to the stock lending arrangements of January 2018 were returned to PGIL following the completion of the conversion of all outstanding convertible bonds by Polyus Finance plc and expiry of the stock lending arrangements.

The stock lending arrangements were entered into by PGIL for the purposes of facilitating hedging activities of investors in the senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds issued by Polyus Finance plc and guaranteed jointly and severally by the Company and Joint Stock Company Polyus Krasnoyarsk. As previously disclosed, starting from 26 January 2018 the aggregate facility maximum amount under the stock lending arrangements constituted 4,995,732 GDRs.

The information provided in such notification is included with this announcement.

Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 5 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2019 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).



Enquiries



Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations

+7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Said Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSC Polyus b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Regulation S Global Depositary Shares





ISIN US73181M1172 b) Nature of the transaction Expiration of the term of stock loans (lending) pursuant to global master securities lending agreements and the respective confirmations dated 19 January 2018 and return of all GRDs lent under global master securities lending agreements c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 2,497,866 N/A 2,497,866 d) Aggregated information



- Price



- Volume



- Total N/A



4,995,732



N/A e) Date of the transaction 22 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue



