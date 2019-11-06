Log in
Polyus Finance Plc: New shares issuance update

11/06/2019 | 01:25pm EST

DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Polyus Finance Plc: New shares issuance update

06.11.2019 / 19:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release 06 November 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.

PJSC Polyus

New shares issuance update

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Board of Directors has determined the placement price of the additional issue of shares ("New Shares"). New Shares will be placed at a price of RUB 7,352 per one share, which is equal to the weighted average share price for the last three months.

New Shares issue follows the Company's previously announced intention to increase its charter capital through the issuance and placement of 700,000 (seven hundred thousand) new ordinary shares.

New Shares constitute approx. 0.5 per cent of the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company and will be placed, in whole or in part, to JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the sole participant of the closed subscription, subject to the statutory pre-emption rights.

New Shares are expected to be used as consideration under the next tranche of option agreements to further increase Polyus group's holding in SL Gold, the Sukhoi Log deposit JV, scheduled for 2020 and for the purposes of the long-term incentive plan.

Shareholders having the pre-emption right will be able to purchase New Shares on a pro rata basis till 23 December 2019.

Polyus
Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 10 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).


Enquiries
Investor contact
Victor Drozdov, Director Investor Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
drozdovvi@polyus.com



Media contact
Victoria Vasilyeva, Director Public Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
vasilevavs@polyus.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus Group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus Company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

 


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


06.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Polyus Finance Plc
16 Berkeley Street
W1J 8DZ London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 907 4050
E-mail: sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
Internet: http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
ISIN: XS1533922933
WKN: A19CYF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 906679

 
End of News DGAP News Service

906679  06.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=906679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
