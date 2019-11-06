DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: New shares issuance update



06.11.2019 / 19:20

Press Release 06 November 2019

PJSC Polyus

New shares issuance update

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Board of Directors has determined the placement price of the additional issue of shares ("New Shares"). New Shares will be placed at a price of RUB 7,352 per one share, which is equal to the weighted average share price for the last three months.



New Shares issue follows the Company's previously announced intention to increase its charter capital through the issuance and placement of 700,000 (seven hundred thousand) new ordinary shares.



New Shares constitute approx. 0.5 per cent of the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company and will be placed, in whole or in part, to JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the sole participant of the closed subscription, subject to the statutory pre-emption rights.



New Shares are expected to be used as consideration under the next tranche of option agreements to further increase Polyus group's holding in SL Gold, the Sukhoi Log deposit JV, scheduled for 2020 and for the purposes of the long-term incentive plan.



Shareholders having the pre-emption right will be able to purchase New Shares on a pro rata basis till 23 December 2019.



Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 10 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).



Forward-looking statements

